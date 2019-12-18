Langeveldt set to return as Proteas bowling coach - report

Cape Town - Charl Langeveldt has quit his role as Bangladesh bowling coach and is reportedly set to return to the Proteas fold in a similar capacity.



Bangladesh daily newspaper Prothom Alo reported on Monday that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) accepted Langeveldt's resignation less than five months into is two-year contract.



A report on cricket specialist website ESPNcricinfo added that Langeveldt's reason for leaving the role is because he was offered a position by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Langeveldt, 44, was the Proteas' bowling coach between 2015 and 2017 and was also Afghanistan's bowling consultant at this year's Cricket World Cup in England.

The former fast bowler's link with the Proteas is part of an overhaul in the coaching setup, with Mark Boucher named head coach over the weekend and Enoch Nkwe his assistant.

There is the possibility of a batting consultant being added to the Proteas fold, with the name of former all-rounder Jacques Kallis mentioned.

Graeme Smith has also stepped in as CSA's Director of Cricket and is the man calling the shots on all the appointments.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert