Proteas

Mark Boucher named Proteas head coach

2019-12-14 14:08
Mark Boucher
Mark Boucher (Gallo Images)
Herman Mostert - Sport24

Cape Town - Former South African wicketkeeper Mark Boucher has been named head coach of the Proteas.

This was confirmed by Cricket South Africa's new Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, at a press conference at Newlands on Saturday.

Enoch Nkwe, who was the Team Director during the recent 3-0 Test series loss in India, has been named as Boucher's assistant coach.

Saturday's announcement follows news earlier in the week that Smith was confirmed as interim Director of Cricket.

Smith will stay in the role until next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts in April, before heading there where he has a contractual obligation to do commentary work during the prestigious T20 tournament.

"I have brought Boucher on board because I feel he will bring the toughness to turn a young and inexperienced Proteas squad into a battle-ready outfit. With his experience of a long career as an international cricketer he has first hand experience of what it takes to succeed in the Test arena,” Smith said via a press statement.

Smith added that he was happy to have Nkwe on board: "I have the highest regard for Enoch as well and I want to create a clear path for him to grow into a top international coach.

"At the same time there is a clear need to maintain continuity and stability in the Proteas management team and we will be retaining the technical support staff along with Volvo Masubelele continuing as team manager and Justin Ontong as fielding coach.

"I will be appointing batting and bowling consultants, and these will be announced in the next couple of days," added Smith.

Former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis has been mentioned in media reports as a possible batting consultant.

Boucher and Smith do not have much time on their hands, with the Proteas starting a four-Test home series against England at Centurion in less than two weeks (December 26).

Boucher is currently head coach of the Titans and Tshwane Spartans, while Kallis has experience coaching the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile in other appointments, Linda Zondi resumes the position of convener of the National Selection Panel (NSP), Faf du Plessis was confirmed as Proteas Test captain and Ashwell Prince will take charge of the South Africa 'A' side for their upcoming tour match against England.

Read more on:    csa  |  proteas  |  enoch nkwe  |  mark boucher  |  herman mostert  |  cricket

 

