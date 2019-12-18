NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Kallis named Proteas batting consultant

2019-12-18 10:52
Jacques Kallis
Jacques Kallis (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis has been named as the team’s batting consultant for the duration of the summer.

He will join the squad for their camp starting in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Kallis boasts a combined 519 international matches for South Africa with 25 534 runs and 577 wickets. He retired from all forms of international cricket in 2014 after amassing 62 international centuries - 45 Test and 17 ODI - averaging 55.37 and 44.36 in each format respectively.

Kallis will join newly-appointed head coach and former team-mate Mark Boucher in the Proteas camp.
Enoch Nkwe is the assistant coach, while reports have indicated that Charl Langeveldt could be named as a bowling consultant.

The South African team assembles on Wednesday to begin preparation for a full home tour against England.

The nearly nine-week affair will include a four-match Test, three-match ODI and three-match T20I series.

Proteas Test squad: Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Aiden Markram (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rudi Second (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)

- Cricket SA

Read more on:    proteas  |  jacques kallis  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Fixtures
Friday, 20 December 2019
South Africa A v England XI, , Benoni 10:00
Thursday, 26 December 2019
South Africa v England, Centurion 10:00
Friday, 03 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Cape Town 10:30
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

