Kallis named Proteas batting consultant

Cape Town - Former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis has been named as the team’s batting consultant for the duration of the summer.

He will join the squad for their camp starting in Pretoria on Wednesday.



Kallis boasts a combined 519 international matches for South Africa with 25 534 runs and 577 wickets. He retired from all forms of international cricket in 2014 after amassing 62 international centuries - 45 Test and 17 ODI - averaging 55.37 and 44.36 in each format respectively.

Kallis will join newly-appointed head coach and former team-mate Mark Boucher in the Proteas camp.

Enoch Nkwe is the assistant coach, while reports have indicated that Charl Langeveldt could be named as a bowling consultant.



The South African team assembles on Wednesday to begin preparation for a full home tour against England.

The nearly nine-week affair will include a four-match Test, three-match ODI and three-match T20I series.



Proteas Test squad: Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Aiden Markram (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rudi Second (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)

- Cricket SA