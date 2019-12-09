NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Kirsten linked with mentorship role at Proteas

2019-12-09 11:11
Gary Kirsten
Gary Kirsten (Twitter)
Cape Town - Former Proteas coach Gary Kirsten is reportedly set to assist the team in a mentorship capacity.

According to the Cricbuzz website, Kirsten looks likely to be brought in as a mentor to team director Enoch Nkwe.

"I'm always willing to help in whatever way possible but only if it's done through a proper and sustainable process and not just a as quick fix solution," Kirsten told the cricket specialist website.

Kirsten currently coaches the Durban Heat in the Mzansi Super League and is a renowned coach around the world, having led India to World Cup glory in 2011 and taking South Africa to the No 1 Test ranking in 2012. He has also worked with the Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash League and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Nkwe, who started his tenure with a 3-0 away series loss to India earlier this year, looks likely to stay on in the role for the upcoming Test series against England.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) underwent some major changes over the weekend, with Titans boss Jacques Faul named acting CEO in place of the suspended Thabang Moroe.

The organisation also confirmed that former Proteas captain Graeme Smith was set to be named director of cricket.

"I'm happy to announce that we have engaged Graeme Smith and I am confirming that he has agreed that by next week Wednesday all of the negotiations around the contract terms that need to take place would have been concluded," CSA president Chris Nenzani said over the weekend.

Faul commented: "I hope to meet with Gary during next week or call him. The director of cricket will also be in contact with him. Hopefully we can involve him. He has a lot to offer."

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Read more on:    csa  |  proteas  |  gary kirsten  |  herman mostert  |  cricket

 

