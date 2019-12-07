NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Embattled CSA confirm Jacques Faul as acting CEO

2019-12-07 15:30
Jacques Faul
Jacques Faul (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Northerns and Titans chief executive Jacques Faul has been appointed as the acting CEO of Cricket South Africa (CSA) at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Saturday.

This comes after the Board of Directors suspending CSA CEO Thabang Moroe on Friday with immediate effect - but on full pay - amid allegations of misconduct. 

CSA President Chris Nenzani held a press conference in Johannesburg on Saturday confirming the news that Faul will succeed Moroe in an acting capacity.

"When I spoke to him (Faul), he did not even think for a moment. He said: 'I'll come in and lend my support for the benefit of cricket in South Africa. And as of the moment, the acting CEO of CSA is Jacques Faul," Nenzani told reporters on Saturday.

Faul stood in as interim CEO for CSA in 2012 after replacing then controversial chief Gerald Majola.

Meanwhile, Nenzani revealed that CSA had approached and spoke to former ICC chief executive Dave Richardson on Saturday morning to offer him the acting CEO position.

However, the former Proteas wicketkeeper made it clear that he has currently has "plans" and would be unavailable to assist CSA on a full-time basis.

Richardson stated that as a "committed South African" he would be available to help and support Faul in his new position.

