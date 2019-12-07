CSA confirms agreement in principle with Graeme Smith

Cape
Town - Former Proteas captain Graeme
Smith will be unveiled as the new director of cricket
(DOC) at Cricket
South Africa (CSA) by Wednesday next week.
That is the view of CSA president
Chris Nenzani, who addressed members of the media in Johannesburg on Saturday
following a disastrous week for the organisation.
Having announced that Jacques
Faul would step in as acting CEO for the suspended Thabang Moroe, Nenzani then
moved onto the issue of the DOC role with a bumper summer against England on
home soil now less than three weeks from getting underway with the Boxing Day
Test at centurion.
Smith had previously expressed
interest in the DOC role, but had removed himself from the running just six
days later claiming that he did not have the confidence that there would be no
interference in his role from the CSA administration.
Nenzani said he had spoken to
Smith on Saturday morning, and if all goes according to plan the appointment
will be made official next week.
"Time is of the essence and
we need to move as fast as we can," said Nenzani.
"I'm happy to announce that
we have engaged Graeme Smith and I am confirming that he has agreed that by
next week Wednesday all of the negotiations around the contract terms that need
to take place would have been concluded.
"We still have these three
days left for engagement on the specific issues around the contract.
"Him and CSA have both
agreed that it is important that we conclude this by Tuesday so that on
Wednesday we are able to announce to the public a certainty of how we go
forward.
"If you have your DOC in
place, then your selection process is going to kick in and your team
preparation is going to kick in."
Nenzani added that, according to
his knowledge, Smith had expressed a lack of confidence in the now suspended
Moroe.
England will play four Tests,
three ODIs and three T20Is in South Africa.