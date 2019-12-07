NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

CSA confirms agreement in principle with Graeme Smith

2019-12-07 16:15
Graeme Smith (Getty Images)
Graeme Smith (Getty Images)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith will be unveiled as the new director of cricket (DOC) at Cricket South Africa (CSA) by Wednesday next week. 

That is the view of CSA president Chris Nenzani, who addressed members of the media in Johannesburg on Saturday following a disastrous week for the organisation. 

Having announced that Jacques Faul would step in as acting CEO for the suspended Thabang Moroe, Nenzani then moved onto the issue of the DOC role with a bumper summer against England on home soil now less than three weeks from getting underway with the Boxing Day Test at centurion. 

Smith had previously expressed interest in the DOC role, but had removed himself from the running just six days later claiming that he did not have the confidence that there would be no interference in his role from the CSA administration. 

Nenzani said he had spoken to Smith on Saturday morning, and if all goes according to plan the appointment will be made official next week. 

"Time is of the essence and we need to move as fast as we can," said Nenzani.

"I'm happy to announce that we have engaged Graeme Smith and I am confirming that he has agreed that by next week Wednesday all of the negotiations around the contract terms that need to take place would have been concluded.

"We still have these three days left for engagement on the specific issues around the contract.

"Him and CSA have both agreed that it is important that we conclude this by Tuesday so that on Wednesday we are able to announce to the public a certainty of how we go forward.

"If you have your DOC in place, then your selection process is going to kick in and your team preparation is going to kick in."

Nenzani added that, according to his knowledge, Smith had expressed a lack of confidence in the now suspended Moroe. 

England will play four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is in South Africa. 

Read more on:    csa  |  proteas  |  graeme smith  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
KP solves CSA's boardroom woes with all-star new line-up Unbeaten Blitzboks down England, face Argentina in quarters Brits excited to get down to 9-to-5 business OPINION | CSA's very own 'National Braai Day' SACA announce new CEO, former Proteas team manager joins
Tennis legend photographed on Table Mountain Super Rugby has become a TV tournament - English pundit Premiership final won't move for British & Irish Lions SA tour TV umpire to call no-balls in cricket first Botham hails 'amazing big brother' Willis

Fixtures
Tuesday, 17 December 2019
South Africa XI v England XI, , Benoni 10:00
Friday, 20 December 2019
South Africa A v England XI, , Benoni 10:00
Thursday, 26 December 2019
South Africa v England, Centurion 10:00
Vote

Following the Proteas' dire tour of India, how will their 4-Test series against England pan out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 