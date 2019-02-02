Faf rested for remainder of T20 series

Cape Town - Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis has been rested for the remainder of the T20 series against Pakistan.

This decision comes following the Proteas' six-run victory in Cape Town on Friday, which saw Du Plessis share a record Twenty20 stand with Reeza Hendricks.

Du Plessis smashed 78 off 45 balls including 6 fours and 4 sixes as the Proteas posted 192 - their highest T20 total at Newlands.

READ: Record stand catalyst for Proteas victory

"I'm being rested for the last two games. I'm the only Test player that's still playing, I was only going to play tonight's game," said Du Plessis after the Proteas win.

"There's been a lot of cricket, especially the three format players have played a lot. Personally, this is an opportunity for me to get the tank filled up again for the Test series (against Sri Lanka).

"So there'll be one change (on Sunday), a new captain will have to be decided, but we'll try and make sure that get through the squad as best we can."

Earlier on Friday, the Proteas announced another change to their T20 squad with news that Quinton de Kock was ruled out of the series due to injury.

Cape Cobras batsman Janneman Malan has been called up as De Kock's replacement.

The second T20 gets underway on Sunday at the Wanderers, with the final T20 at Centurion on Wednesday.

Proteas T20 squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Gihahn Cloete (Warriors), Junior Dala (Titans), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Chris Morris (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions)

T20 fixtures:

Sunday, February 3, 2nd T20, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Day) - 14:30

Wednesday, February 6, 3rd T20, SuperSport Park, Centurion (D/N) - 18:00