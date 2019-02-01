NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Record stand catalyst for Proteas victory

2019-02-01 21:42
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Faf du Plessis and Reeza Hendricks set up a record total for the Proteas as they defeated Pakistan by 6 runs in the first of three T20s at Newlands on Friday evening.

Hendricks struck 74 off 41 balls with fours and 2 sixes for a strike rate of 180 while Du Plessis scored almost as quickly with his innings of 78 off 45 balls with 6 fours and 4 sixes.

This created the ideal platform for the Proteas to score 35 runs in the remaining four overs to finish with a competitive total of 192 after they had lost the toss and been required to bat first.

Pakistan were always in the chase with Babar Azam (38 off 27 balls, 3 fours and a six), Hussain Talat (40 off 32 balls, 5 fours) and Shoaib Malik (49 off 31 balls, 5 fours and a six) setting the platform for the final launch.

But the Proteas had the answers as they claimed 4 wickets for 35 runs at the back end of the innings as Pakistan needed 29 off the last two overs and 16 off the final one in which Chris Morris held his nerve to shut the game down.

But the real hero for the Proteas in the field was Man of the Match David Miller who had a direct hand in six of the nine wickets to fall with four catches and two direct hit run outs.

The second match takes place at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on Sunday (14h30).

Scores in brief:

South Africa 192 for 6 in 20 overs (Du Plessis 78, Shinwari 3/31)

Pakistan 186 for 9 in 20 overs (Malik 49, Shamsi 2/33)

South Africa won by 6 runs

Toss: Pakistan

Read more on:    pakistan  |  proteas  |  cricket

 

Sunday, 03 February 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 14:30
Wednesday, 06 February 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 18:00
Wednesday, 13 February 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Durban 10:00
