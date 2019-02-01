De Kock ruled out of T20 series, Malan called up

Cape Town - Proteas wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock has been ruled out of the three-match T20 International (T20I) series against Pakistan starting at Newlands on Friday.

De Kock sustained a groin injury during the fifth ODI against Pakistan on Wednesday, and will need a period of treatment and rehabilitation to make a full recovery.

Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee explained: "Quinton sustained an injury to his left groin while fielding during the last ODI on Wednesday. He will be unable to take part in the T20I series against Pakistan and we are hopeful he will be fit for selection for the Test series against Sri Lanka starting in Durban on February 13th."

Cape Cobras batsman Janneman Malan has been called up to replace De Kock for the remaining two matches.

Commenting on the selection, National Selection Panel convener, Linda Zondi said: "Janneman was one of the standout players during the Mzansi Super League and has been putting in the runs consistently at franchise level. He is an exciting young prospect, this is a great opportunity for us to continue blooding players at international level."

Proteas T20 squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Gihahn Cloete (Warriors), Junior Dala (Titans), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Chris Morris (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions)

T20 fixtures:

Friday, February 1, 1st T20, Newlands, Cape Town (D/N) - 18:00

Sunday, February 3, 2nd T20, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Day) - 14:30

Wednesday, February 6, 3rd T20, SuperSport Park, Centurion (D/N) - 18:00