Proteas

BREAKING: Smith, Warner banned for 12 months

2018-03-28 10:35
Cameron Bancroft (left) and Steve Smith (Gallo).
Cape Town - Australian skipper Steve Smith and opener David Warner have been banned for 12 months for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked the third Test against the Proteas at Newlands last weekend.

Warner's fellow opener, Cameron Bancroft, has been banned for nine months for his role in attempting to alter the state of the ball in the Proteas' second innings.

All three players will have the right to challenge their verdicts and also the durarion of their penalties via a CA code of behaviour hearing with an independent commissioner.

In addition, both Smith and Warner have been barred from captaining Australia for a period of two years.

The Proteas went on to win the Test by 322-runs and take a 2-1 series lead into the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers starting on Friday, March 30.

The bans would still enable all three guilty parties to play in next year's Cricket World Cup in England which starts on May 30.

Smith, Warner and Bancroft are due to board a flight back to Australia later on Wednesday.

