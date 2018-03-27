NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PICS: Smith leads Aussies on airport 'walk of shame'

2018-03-27 14:16

Cape Town - Cape Town has not been kind to Steve Smith and the Australian cricket team, and players and management would have been all too pleased to depart. 

READ: David Warner goes 'rogue' as trouble looms

With the fourth Test starting at the Wanderers on Friday, the squad left Cape Town on Tuesday. 

A press conference in Johannesburg is expected later on Tuesday, during which Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland is expected to provide an update on an internal investigation into the ball-tampering crisis that has knocked the stuffing out of Australian sport. 

Smith, one the chief orchestrators of the elaborate plan, was on the plane to Johannesburg despite having already been banned for the fourth Test. 

He wore sunglasses and a cap at the airport and remained solemn-faced throughout and, along with the rest of the Aussies, refused to speak to reporters. 

READ: Graph shows how Australia got the ball to 'talk' in SA

David Warner, meanwhile, wore a grin as cameras snapped away. 

He walked along with Australian media manager Kate Hutchinson who guarded him from reporters.

Reports have suggested Warner, like Smith and Cameron Bancroft, faces punishment for his role in the ball-tampering planning.

READ: Explosive new Oz cheat claim: WHOLE team was in on plan

Our friends at Gallo Images were at the airport. 

Coach Darren Lehmann walks with a police officer

Steve Smith looked like he'd seen better days

Cameron Bancroft. Eyes closed, head down

David Warner could afford a half-smile

Next stop: Johannesburg ...

