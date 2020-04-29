AB rubbishes talk of CSA asking him to captain Proteas

AB de Villiers has rubbished a report that stated Cricket South Africa (CSA) had approached the star batsman to captain the Proteas.

De Villiers, who has been retired from international cricket since 2018, was reported by Wisden to have been approached by CSA to once again lead the national side.

In the story, De Villiers was quoted by Star Sports Cricket Connected in India to have said that "the desire is there from my side to play for South Africa, and have been asked by Cricket South Africa to lead the Proteas again".

However, on Wednesday, De Villiers took to Twitter to deny the claim to his 6.9 million followers.

"Reports suggesting Cricket SA have asked me to lead the Proteas are just not true. It's hard to know what to believe these days. Crazy times. Stay safe everyone," he wrote.

Earlier this year, De Villiers revealed that he would love to come out of retirement and play in October's T20 World Cup in Australia.

However, his plans for the World Cup could be thwarted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which could see the cancellation of the event.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced last week that planning for the T20 World Cup will "go ahead as scheduled".

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from 18 October to 15 November in seven venues across Australia.