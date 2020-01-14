NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

AB on Proteas comeback: 'I'd love to'

2020-01-14 14:28
ab de villiers
AB de Villiers (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Former Proteas star AB de Villiers says he would "love to" play in the T20 World Cup at the end of the year.

The 35-year-old former captain retired from international cricket in May 2018 but then was the centre of controversy when it emerged that he had declared himself available for selection less than 48 hours before the squad for the 2019 World Cup was announced. 

De Villiers was not included in that squad as the Proteas limped to a disappointing seventh-place finish in England. 

Now, under the new leadership of Proteas coach Mark Boucher and Director of Cricket Graeme Smith, De Villiers is in the running to make a comeback. 

"There's a lot that needs to happen before that becomes reality," De Villiers was quoted as saying on the cricket.com.au website when asked about the possibility of playing in the September showpiece, which will be held in Australia. 

"I would love to. I've been talking to Bouch (Boucher), Graeme Smith and Faf (Du Plessis) back home ... we're all keen to make it happen.

"It's a long way away still, and plenty can happen - there's the IPL coming up, I've still got to be in form at that time. 

"So I'm thinking of throwing my name in the hat and hoping that everything will work out."

De Villiers added that his return was "not a guarantee" and that he would focus only on playing "the best possible cricket that I can and then see what happens towards the end of the year."

De Villiers scored 40 in his Big Bash League debut on Tuesday, helping the Brisbane Heat to victory over the Adelaide Strikers. 

