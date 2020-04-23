Cricket Australia exploring all options to this year's T20 World Cup

Cricket Australia have confirmed with the International Cricket Council (ICC) that they will be exploring all options in order to stage this year's T20 World Cup.

After hosting a successful Women's T20 World Cup, Australia is expected to stage the men's tournament from 18 October-15 November.

However, the international cricket fixtures around the world have stopped in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the ICC hosted a Chief Executives' Committee meeting via conference call, where all 12 full members and three associate representatives confirmed their full commitment to work in partnership to address the challenges the sport will face in the coming weeks and months.

The meeting also discussed the continuing contingency planning for all ICC global events, including this year's Men's T20 World Cup and the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup.

"Planning for both events as currently scheduled is ongoing," read the press release.

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar suggested that India, who are set to host the 2021 T20 World Cup, could swap with Australia and host October's tournament.

Cricket Australia's CEO Kevin Roberts stated in the press release that they are "jointly exploring all other options".

"Cricket Australia is working closely with the ICC, the Local Organising Committee and the Australian government so we have a comprehensive understanding of exactly what it will take to be able to play the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 in October in Australia as planned," said Roberts.

"We are also jointly exploring all other options in relation to staging the event and will take the right decisions at the right time so we can host a wonderful celebration of the sport and keep everyone involved safe and well."

Meanwhile, the ICC further announced that the disrupted Future Tour Programme will be reviewed through to 2023.

"There was agreement that the FTP programme would need to be collectively reviewed with a view to rescheduling as much of the cricket that has been postponed due to Covid-19 as possible," read the ICC statement.

"Discussions and decisions on this and the future of both the World Test Championship and the Men's Cricket World Cup Super League will be held at a later date."