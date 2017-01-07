WRAP: FA Cup

Cape Town - A comprehensive wrap of all the collated matches, scores and match reports in the weekend's FA Cup matches.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 6
West Ham United 0-5 Manchester City - MATCH REPORT
SATURDAY, JANUARY 7
Manchester United 4-0 Reading - MATCH REPORT
Norwich City v Southampton - 17:00
Bristol City v Fleetwood Town - 17:00
Everton v Leicester City - 17:00
Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - 17:00
Millwall v AFC Bournemouth - 17:00
Ipswich Town v Lincoln City - 17:00
Accrington Stanley v Luton Town - 17:00
Bolton Wanderers v Crystal Palace - 17:00
Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest - 17:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v Milton Keynes Dons - 17:00
Rotherham United v Oxford United - 17:00
Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon - 17:00
Barrow v Rochdale Holker Street - 17:00
Sunderland v Burnley - 17:00
Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers - 17:00
Wycombe Wanderers v Stourbridge - 17:00
Brentford v Eastleigh - 17:00
Hull City v Swansea City - 17:00
Watford v Burton Albion - 17:00
Birmingham City v Newcastle United - 17:00
Huddersfield Town v Port Vale - 17:00
West Bromwich Albion v Derby County - 17:00
Blackpool v Barnsley -17:00
Preston North End v Arsenal - 19:30
SUNDAY, JANUARY 8
Cardiff City v Fulham - 13:30
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday - 17:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - 18:00
MONDAY, JANUARY 9
Cambridge United v Leeds United - 21:45