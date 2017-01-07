NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

WRAP: FA Cup

2017-01-07 18:00
FA Cup (File)
Cape Town - A comprehensive wrap of all the collated matches, scores and match reports in the weekend's FA Cup matches.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

West Ham United 0-5 Manchester City - MATCH REPORT

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

Manchester United 4-0 Reading - MATCH REPORT
Norwich City v Southampton - 17:00      
Bristol City v Fleetwood Town - 17:00    
Everton v Leicester City - 17:00
Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - 17:00              
Millwall v AFC Bournemouth - 17:00      
Ipswich Town v Lincoln City - 17:00          
Accrington Stanley v Luton Town - 17:00              
Bolton Wanderers v Crystal Palace - 17:00            
Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest - 17:00        
Brighton & Hove Albion v Milton Keynes Dons - 17:00    
Rotherham United v Oxford United - 17:00        
Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon - 17:00
Barrow v Rochdale Holker Street - 17:00              
Sunderland v Burnley - 17:00    
Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers - 17:00              
Wycombe Wanderers v Stourbridge - 17:00        
Brentford v Eastleigh - 17:00
Hull City v Swansea City - 17:00
Watford v Burton Albion - 17:00              
Birmingham City v Newcastle United - 17:00      
Huddersfield Town v Port Vale - 17:00  
West Bromwich Albion v Derby County - 17:00  
Blackpool v Barnsley -17:00        
Preston North End v Arsenal - 19:30       

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

Cardiff City v Fulham - 13:30      
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday - 17:00  
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - 18:00               

MONDAY, JANUARY 9

Cambridge United v Leeds United - 21:45             

Read more on:    fa cup  |  soccer
2017-01-06 09:05

