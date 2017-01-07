Man City give West Ham FA Cup hiding

London - Manchester City secured their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a truly comprehensive 5-0 mauling of West Ham at the London Stadium on Friday nigh

Yaya Toure kept his composure to net from the spot just after the half hour mark before a rush of City goals, as first Havard Nordtveit turned the ball into his own net, before David Silva slotted home a third.

Sergio Aguero put the result beyond any doubt when he scored five minutes into the second half before John Stones headed in a fifth for Pep Guardiola's City.

Manchester City dominated the possession stakes early on, but it was Sofiane Feghouli, who started after winning his red card appeal, with the first sight of goal, with a shot from distance that was well off the mark.

Raheem Sterling then forced a good tackle from Nordtveit as he raced into the Hammers box, before Stones headed over the resultant corner.

Winston Reid found himself well placed to block a Pablo Zabaleta drive from the edge of the box after he had latched onto a good Silva ball from a wide right position.

Adrian then kept out Silva with a low save with his legs before Willy Caballero denied Michail Antonio from opening the scoring as his shot took a deflection off Stones before ending up in the City stopper's arms.

Reid stopped Sterling from netting an easy opener with a super sliding tackle as the winger dallied on the ball moments later while Adrian tipped a smart Aguero volley just over the West Ham goal on 27 minutes.

Toure though made no mistake from the penalty spot on 33 minutes after Angelo Ogbonna was harshly judged to have fouled Zabaleta in the box after he had looked to pick up a superb through ball from Silva.

West Ham were so nearly straight back in the tie as Antonio forced a good save from Caballero before the ball fell to Feghouli, but under pressure from Gael Clichy, he failed to hit the target from a metre out.

City though were soon further in the ascendancy via a truly memorable goal that was ultimately attributed to Nordtveit.

The move though started with right-back Bacary Sagna who played a neat-one with Silva before being put through down the right flank by Aguero ahead of floating in a perfect ball for Sterling that the Norwegian defender could do nothing about.

Silva then seemingly put the result beyond doubt as he calmly slotted home from close range after finding himself unmarked in the box to finish a swift move involving Sterling and Aguero, with the former crossing from the right for his teammate to score.

It took just five second half minutes for Aguero to get on the score sheet as he stuck a boot out to a Toure shot from close range, with the Ivorian midfielder having been expertly set up by the impressive Sterling.

The tempo of the game dropped dramatically after their fourth goal as City appeared content to toy with their opponents who were struggling to create any clear-cut chances - despite earlier replacing Andy Carroll with Dimitri Payet and Manuel Lanzini for Mark Noble.

City were denied a second soft penalty when Nordtveit nudged Sterling to the ground with 65 minutes played before Stones bagged a fifth.

The centre back found himself in the right position to head home a Nolito corner, and powered his header into the bottom right corner of the net despite Noble's best efforts to clear the ball off the line.

Adrian did well to beat away an 86th minute Aguero effort when a pass to Sterling was on, while Reid made a good block from a Nolito effort from the edge of the box to stop City from scoring a sixth on a truly miserable night for West Ham and Slaven Bilic.