Liverpool youngsters frustrated by Plymouth

Cape Town - Liverpool were forced into an FA Cup replay as they were frustrated in a draw with League Two side Plymouth Argyle at Anfield.

The hosts, whose side had an average age of 21 years and 296 days, never allowed Derek Adams' men a sniff of the ball, but they played straight into the hands of their tactical set-up.

Sheyi Ojo had the only real chance for the Reds in the opening half, but his close-range header flew well wide of Luke McCormick's post.

Divock Origi was left to be frustrated later when he thought he found the opener, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul in the build-up to the strike.

Klopp introduced established attacking stars Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino in the second half, but even those drastic substitutions failed to find any way past the visitors captain in goal, McCormick.

The disappointing result for Klopp's side now forced the Premier League title chasers into a replay of the third-round fixture at Home Park.