NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Defiant Coetzee: We're on the right track

2017-09-18 07:22
Allister Coetzee (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has hit back at calls for his head from disgruntled supporters on social media. 

READ: Boks lambasted by former great

Coetzee has come under renewed fire after watching his side go down 57-0 to the All Blacks in Albany on Saturday - South Africa's worst ever defeat in Test rugby

The Boks had shown improvement this year up until this weekend, winning five and drawing one of their six fixtures. 

But Saturday's performance was a nightmare that reminded of the horrors of 2016 when the Boks limped to just four wins from 12 all year. 

The belief in Coetzee and this Bok side has taken a massive hit, with social media showing the frustration of the South African rugby public. 

Coetzee, though, remains adamant that he is not going anywhere and that he and the Boks are on the right track.

"One loss doesn’t define this team," Coetzee answered in Johannesburg on Sunday when asked about the calls for his sacking.

"There is still a lot of belief in this team and there is a lot of belief in myself and the plan going forward.

"There is a process that we’re following and I couldn’t care what Twitter is saying. I’m working for SA Rugby, not for Twitter and we really are moving in the right direction."

Coetzee also doesn't feel that Saturday's drubbing detracts from the progress that his side has made in 2017.

"This doesn’t push us back at all. It’s still a massive progression ... this is the only Test we’ve lost so far (this year)," he said.

"Last year we lost both Tests against Australia and New Zealand and this year we were unlucky not to come away with the spoils against Australia.

"The bounce of the ball and everything just favoured them (New Zealand) on Saturday."

The Boks now have a week off before taking on Australia in Bloemfontein on September 30.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Venter urges Bok fans to keep the faith

50 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Allister has ignored Bok danger signs Internet goes meme-crazy after Boks' worst Test loss Bumbling Boks suffer worst Test defeat - ever! Bok ratings: Eish, back to Stone Age Dark day as Boks humiliated by All Blacks
Allister has ignored Bok danger signs Internet goes meme-crazy after Boks' worst Test loss WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 10 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:05
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Argentina v New Zealand, Buenos Aires 00:40
Saturday, 07 October 2017
South Africa v New Zealand, Cape Town 17:05
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following their humiliating defeat to the All Blacks, how will the Springboks fare against the Wallabies in their next Rugby Championship match in Bloemfontein?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 