NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Dark day as Boks humiliated by All Blacks

2017-09-16 11:24
All Blacks v Springboks (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The All Blacks bounced back to their awesome best in humiliating the Springboks in record fashion in their Rugby Championship clash in Albany on Saturday.

As it happened: All Blacks v Springboks

Well below their world champion best by their own admission in recent weeks, the All Blacks won 57-0 after leading 31-0 at half-time.

The All Blacks scored eight unanswered tries by wings Nehe Milner-Skudder (2) and Rieko Ioane, lock Brodie Retallick and replacements - flank Scott Barrett, prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi, flyhalf Lima Sopoaga and Codie Taylor.

Flyhalf Beauden Barrett added a penalty and seven conversions.

The Springboks, who were previously unbeaten in 2017, could not trouble the scoreboard.

The match, the 94th clash between the two nations, was one to forget for the South Africans in every respect and saw last year's record margin of defeat in Durban - 57-15 - well and truly smashed.

The All Blacks picked up a full-house of five points for their victory to all-but wrap up the Rugby Championship title for the year, while the Springboks head back to South Africa empty-handed.

The All Blacks hold an eight-point lead atop the standings and will clinch the trophy for a 15th time with victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires in a fortnight.

The Springboks will look to regroup before facing the Wallabies in Bloemfontein on September 30.

Teams:

New Zealand

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Squire; 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Kane Hames

Substitutes: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Lima Sopoaga, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown

South Africa

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois Hougaard, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende

NEXT ON SPORT24X

LIVE: Wallabies v Argentina

31 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: All Blacks 57-0 Springboks Louw: NZ ‘giggles’ over Bok absentee Former SA cricketer jailed for rape Mitchell: Boks should attack NZ's small men Dark day as Boks humiliated by All Blacks
WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 10 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership Smit: Why not rotate SA teams in PRO14? Pierre Spies chats to Sport24

Fixtures
Saturday, 16 September 2017
Australia v Argentina, GIO Stadium 12:05
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:05
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Argentina v New Zealand, Buenos Aires 00:40
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

The All Blacks and Springboks will go toe-to-toe in Albany on Saturday. How do you see the Test panning out?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 