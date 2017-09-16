Dark day as Boks humiliated by All Blacks

Cape Town - The All Blacks bounced back to their awesome best in humiliating the Springboks in record fashion in their Rugby Championship clash in Albany on Saturday.



Well below their world champion best by their own admission in recent weeks, the All Blacks won 57-0 after leading 31-0 at half-time.

The All Blacks scored eight unanswered tries by wings Nehe Milner-Skudder (2) and Rieko Ioane, lock Brodie Retallick and replacements - flank Scott Barrett, prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi, flyhalf Lima Sopoaga and Codie Taylor.

Flyhalf Beauden Barrett added a penalty and seven conversions.

The Springboks, who were previously unbeaten in 2017, could not trouble the scoreboard.

The match, the 94th clash between the two nations, was one to forget for the South Africans in every respect and saw last year's record margin of defeat in Durban - 57-15 - well and truly smashed.

The All Blacks picked up a full-house of five points for their victory to all-but wrap up the Rugby Championship title for the year, while the Springboks head back to South Africa empty-handed.

The All Blacks hold an eight-point lead atop the standings and will clinch the trophy for a 15th time with victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires in a fortnight.

The Springboks will look to regroup before facing the Wallabies in Bloemfontein on September 30.

Teams:

New Zealand

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Squire; 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Kane Hames

Substitutes: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Lima Sopoaga, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown

South Africa

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois Hougaard, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira



Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende