Bumbling Boks suffer worst Test defeat - ever!

Cape Town - The Springbok class of 2017 etched their names in rugby's history books for all the wrong reasons on Saturday.

Coach Allister Coetzee, already with the dubious honour of presiding over the worst year in Springbok history in 2016 when the team won 4 from 12 Tests, once again found himself searching for answers after the world champion All Blacks demolished his current crop of players in their Rugby Championship Test in Albany.

The All Blacks ran out 57-0 winners, scoring eight unanswered tries in keeping the Springboks scoreless for only the fifth time in their 94-Test history.

The 57-point margin of defeat was also a record, surpassing the Boks 53-3 (50 points) drubbing at the hands of England at Twickenham in 2002.

The Springboks have played 469 Tests, dating back to the very first in 1891.

Coetzee now has the two worst defeats to New Zealand on his CV - in back-to-back Tests!

In Durban in October last year the All Blacks won 57-15 which at the time was a record 42-point margin of victory since the proud rugby countries first did battle in 1921.

Not any more!

Saturday's 57-point defeat now stands as South Africa's darkest day against New Zealand.

The Springboks and All Blacks will clash for a second time at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday, October 7.