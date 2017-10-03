NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Coetzee: Venter is misunderstood

2017-10-03 08:53
Allister Coetzee and Brendan Venter (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Herman Mostert - Sport24

Cape Town - Springbok coach Allister Coetzee feels his assistant Brendan Venter was misunderstood after the latter lashed out at unhappy Bok fans on social media.

Venter, who is the Springboks’ defence and exits specialist, took to Twitter following South Africa’s 27-all draw with Australia in Bloemfontein at the weekend.

Venter said he was “really proud” of the Springboks’ effort and called on fans demanding only victories to “stop watching” the team play.

Coetzee was probed on the matter when he addressed reporters at the team’s hotel in Cape Town on Monday, as they prepared for a Test against the All Blacks at Newlands.

When asked what he thought of Venter’s “tirade on Twitter”, Coetzee appeared to agree with the thought process of his colleague.

“We’ve got a process going in this team. And we focus on the process, rather than the result. If you’re outcomes driven all the time, you will hardly get (very far)," Coetzee said.

“I feel Brendan’s probably been misunderstood. We will continuously focus on our processes. The right result will definitely come once we get that right... once we are physical, once we win the collisions and dominate that, once we get quick ball for our backs to score tries from, playing in the right areas... that’s a process... and once we do that the result will definitely come.”

This was not the first time Venter had taken to social media after a Test.

Following the Springboks' 57-0 drubbing against the All Blacks in Albany last month, he urged fans to keep the faith, insisting there was "nothing wrong with the Boks' effort".

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Carter 'feels sick' over drink drive error

30 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Stupid' Wales hooker pats lion, gets bitten in SA ‘Stop watching’, Venter tells whining Bok fans 5 talking points: Springboks v Wallabies Proteas rip through Bangladesh to win 1st Test Boks: The uncertainty isn't helping anyone
Boks will run at All Blacks - Coetzee Proteas call up Paterson for injured Morkel Wallaby draw sees Boks slip in rankings Boks: The uncertainty isn't helping anyone Gary Gold to become USA head coach

Fixtures
Saturday, 07 October 2017
South Africa v New Zealand, Cape Town 17:05
Sunday, 08 October 2017
Argentina v Australia, Estadio Malvinas Argentinas 00:30
Saturday, 11 November 2017
Ireland v South Africa, 16:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

The last time the Springboks drew with the Wallabies they lost 57-0 the next weekend to the All Blacks. What will happen in Saturday's Newlands Test?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 