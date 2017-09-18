NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Venter urges Bok fans to keep the faith

2017-09-18 07:22
Brendan Venter (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok assistant coach Brendan Venter says there was "nothing wrong with the Boks' effort" in their record-breaking defeat to New Zealand in Albany on Saturday.

READ: Internet goes meme-crazy after Boks' humiliating record defeat

The Boks lost their Rugby Championship clash 57-0, setting a new record for a margin of defeat since the very first match played in 1891 - some 126 years and 469 Tests ago.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Venter said he had watched the game again and wrote that the "Boks are hurting" and urged fans to "keep the faith".

The Boks arrived back in South Africa on Sunday and will now begin preparations for their next Rugby Championship clash against Australia in Bloemfontein on Saturday, September 30.

Kick-off is at 17:05.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

All Blacks rest stars for Argentina

2017-09-18 06:51

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Allister has ignored Bok danger signs Internet goes meme-crazy after Boks' worst Test loss Bumbling Boks suffer worst Test defeat - ever! Bok ratings: Eish, back to Stone Age Dark day as Boks humiliated by All Blacks
Allister has ignored Bok danger signs Internet goes meme-crazy after Boks' worst Test loss WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 10 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:05
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Argentina v New Zealand, Buenos Aires 00:40
Saturday, 07 October 2017
South Africa v New Zealand, Cape Town 17:05
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following their humiliating defeat to the All Blacks, how will the Springboks fare against the Wallabies in their next Rugby Championship match in Bloemfontein?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 