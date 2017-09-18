Venter urges Bok fans to keep the faith

Cape Town - Springbok assistant coach Brendan Venter says there was "nothing wrong with the Boks' effort" in their record-breaking defeat to New Zealand in Albany on Saturday.
The Boks lost their Rugby Championship clash 57-0, setting a new record for a margin of defeat since the very first match played in 1891 - some 126 years and 469 Tests ago.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Venter said he had watched the game again
and wrote that the "Boks are hurting" and urged fans to "keep the faith".
The Boks arrived back in South Africa on Sunday and will now begin
preparations for their next Rugby Championship clash against
Australia in Bloemfontein on Saturday, September 30.
Kick-off is at 17:05.