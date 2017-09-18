Venter urges Bok fans to keep the faith

Cape Town - Springbok assistant coach Brendan Venter says there was "nothing wrong with the Boks' effort" in their record-breaking defeat to New Zealand in Albany on Saturday.

The Boks lost their Rugby Championship clash 57-0, setting a new record for a margin of defeat since the very first match played in 1891 - some 126 years and 469 Tests ago.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Venter said he had watched the game again and wrote that the "Boks are hurting" and urged fans to "keep the faith".

The Boks arrived back in South Africa on Sunday and will now begin preparations for their next Rugby Championship clash against Australia in Bloemfontein on Saturday, September 30.

Kick-off is at 17:05.

The All Blacks taught us a rugby lesson. But. We have 2 options. Give up or get up and fight.That is exactly what we will do. Fight back. — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) September 17, 2017

Nobody has any idea how much the Boks are hurting. I watched the game that night again.Nothing wrong with our effort. We were outplayed. — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) September 17, 2017

We realize that we must improve in every area if we want to beat the ABs.That is exactly what we will be working on the next few weeks. — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) September 17, 2017