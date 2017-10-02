‘Stop watching’, Venter tells whining Bok fans

Cape Town - Springbok assistant coach Brendan Venter has hit out at fair-weather fans.

Venter, who is the Springboks' defence and exits specialist, took to Twitter on Saturday night following the team’s 27-all draw with the Wallabies in Bloemfontein.

Venter called on fans demanding only victories to stop watching the Springboks play.

Really proud of our boys tonight. We did not get the win but we played our hearts out. Great fightback after the NZ game. — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) September 30, 2017

This Aust team has been together for 3 years. We have been together for 4 months. We keep throwing the baby out with the bathwater. — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) September 30, 2017

Team cohesion both on attack and defence does not happen overnight. The players played their hearts out.Courageous warriors. All of them. — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) September 30, 2017

And if you are one of those supporters that cannot see that. If winning is all you see. Stop watching. Boys deserve respect not criticism — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) September 30, 2017

I live my life as a coach and Doctor on simple principlesEffort and attitude is everything.Follow the process.Performance driven not results — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) September 30, 2017

On Sunday, Venter again took to Twitter after watching a replay of the match. He stood by his initial stance after the match.

Just finished watching the game.My initial reaction was correct.Boys played with great effort and attitude.Confidence and belief is growing. — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) September 30, 2017

When i decided to engage with the followers on twitter i automatically rocked the boat.I dont mind sharing my opinions but then respect them — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) September 30, 2017

I engage the fans for 1 reason only.I am currently on inside.I see the effort and improvement. Maybe not good enough yet but there is hope — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) October 1, 2017

A lone voice of reason you might call it. The alternative. I give up on it. Stop engaging. Stop trying to create hope. . — Brendan Venter (@BrendanVenter) October 1, 2017

This was not the first time Venter had taken to social media following a Test.

Following the Springboks' 57-0 drubbing against the All Blacks in Albany last month, he urged fans to keep the faith, insisting there was "nothing wrong with the Boks' effort".