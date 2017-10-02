NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
‘Stop watching’, Venter tells whining Bok fans

2017-10-02 10:00
Cape Town - Springbok assistant coach Brendan Venter has hit out at fair-weather fans.

Venter, who is the Springboks' defence and exits specialist, took to Twitter on Saturday night following the team’s 27-all draw with the Wallabies in Bloemfontein.

Venter called on fans demanding only victories to stop watching the Springboks play.

On Sunday, Venter again took to Twitter after watching a replay of the match. He stood by his initial stance after the match.

This was not the first time Venter had taken to social media following a Test.

Following the Springboks' 57-0 drubbing against the All Blacks in Albany last month, he urged fans to keep the faith, insisting there was "nothing wrong with the Boks' effort".

The last time the Springboks drew with the Wallabies they lost 57-0 the next weekend to the All Blacks. What will happen in Saturday's Newlands Test?

