‘Stop watching’, Venter tells whining Bok fans

Cape Town - Springbok assistant coach Brendan Venter has hit out at fair-weather fans.
Venter, who is the Springboks' defence and exits specialist, took to Twitter on Saturday night following the team’s 27-all draw with the Wallabies in Bloemfontein.
Venter called on fans demanding only victories to stop watching the Springboks play.
On Sunday, Venter again took to Twitter after watching a replay of the match. He stood by his initial stance after the match.
This was not the first time Venter had taken to social media following a Test.
Following the Springboks' 57-0 drubbing against the All Blacks in Albany last month, he urged fans to keep the faith, insisting there was "nothing wrong with the Boks' effort".