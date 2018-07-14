NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Wimbledon

Djokovic opens up on chances against Anderson

2018-07-14 22:21
Novak Djokovic (Getty)
Cape Town - Novak Djokovic does not agree that he is the favourite to win Sunday's Wimbledon final against South Africa's Kevin Anderson.

Djokovic, who has been battling an elbow injury this year and has seen his world ranking slip as a result, has three Wimbledon titles to his name and 12 Grand Slam titles in total. 

He has also only lost one match against Anderson in six meetings, and given the fact that Anderson has just come through to marathon five-setters, most will be expecting the former world number one to come out on top. 

Anderson has had a gruelling few days, beating Roger Federer 13-11 in the fifth set of their quarter-final on Wednesday and then beating John Isner 26-24 in the fifth set of their semi-final on Friday. 

Djokovic, meanwhile, also had a tough semi-final and had to fight for a 10-8 win in the fifth against Rafael Nadal on Saturday. 

While this will be Djokovic's 22nd Grand Slam final, it will be Anderson's second. 

On paper, it seems that the safe money is on the Serb, but Djokovic knows he will be tested.

"I don't know if I'll be the clear favourite in that one. I think we're quite even," insisted Djokovic.

"He's (Anderson) definitely playing the tennis of his life. He's coming off from two epic marathon five-set wins. I don't think he has much to lose.

"He's going to come out with big serves and big tennis. Hopefully I'll be able to weather the storm."

Anderson was two sets to love up against Djokovic in the Wimbledon round of 16 back in 2015, but he won't on to lose that match.

