NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Wimbledon

SA's Anderson to face Djokovic in Wimbledon final

2018-07-14 16:36
Novak Djokovic (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa's Kevin Anderson will face Novak Djokovic in Sunday's Wimbledon final after Saturday produced another epic semi-final finish.  

Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11), 3-6, 10-8 in Saturday's semi-final, which had been carried over from Friday because of the marathon clash between Anderson and John Isner lasting over six-and-a-half hours. 

Djokovic started Saturday with a 2-1 set lead, but Nadal struck back to take the fourth. 

The fifth set, as was the case between Anderson and Isner, went the distance with Djokovic eventually getting the all-important break. 

The women's final between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber, meanwhile, is yet to get underway because of the extreme lengths of both men's semi-finals.

More to follow ...

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Nadal, Djokovic clash becomes second longest Wimbledon semi-final

29 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Anderson reaches Wimbledon final after marathon win Have mercy! Anderson calls for rule change after Isner epic Kevin Curren's nationality confusion cleared up Anderson through to Wimbledon final after marathon semi Massive pay day awaits Kevin Anderson
Top 10 highest paid soccer players in the world PICTURES: Sport stars spotted at Wimbledon Swys: Even Federer loses sometimes! Griquas' team bus stoned by angry protesters After life-saving surgery, Serena plagued by 'traumatic thoughts'

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Anderson's full press conference after Wimbledon QF win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 