SA's Anderson to face Djokovic in Wimbledon final

Cape Town - South Africa's Kevin Anderson will face Novak Djokovic in Sunday's Wimbledon final after Saturday produced another epic semi-final finish.

Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11), 3-6, 10-8 in Saturday's semi-final, which had been carried over from Friday because of the marathon clash between Anderson and John Isner lasting over six-and-a-half hours.

Djokovic started Saturday with a 2-1 set lead, but Nadal struck back to take the fourth.

The fifth set, as was the case between Anderson and Isner, went the distance with Djokovic eventually getting the all-important break.

The women's final between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber, meanwhile, is yet to get underway because of the extreme lengths of both men's semi-finals.

More to follow ...