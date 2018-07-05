NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Wimbledon

Anderson reaches Wimbledon 3rd round

2018-07-05 14:50
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Cape Town - South Africa’s Kevin Anderson has reached the third round of Wimbledon after beating Italy’s Andrea Seppi in their second round encounter on Thursday.

Anderson had a two sets to one lead when rain interrupted his charge on Wednesday night, but came out firing on Thursday and quickly won the fourth set.

The final scoreline read 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4 in Anderson’s favour.

Anderson, who also beat Seppi in last year’s Wimbledon second round, will next face Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber, who defeated Gilles Muller of Luxembourg 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3).

Anderson's best effort at Wimbledon at date has been reaching the fourth round on three occasions - 2014, 2015 and 2017.

He'll be eager to reach the quarter-finals for the first time, where he could come up against defending champion Roger Federer.


WATCH: Kaymer takes on Fitzpatrick in 14 Club Challenge
 
 
