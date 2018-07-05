NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Wimbledon

Rain halts SA duo’s charge at Wimbledon

2018-07-05 07:28
Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Cape Town - South African tennis stars Kevin Anderson and Raven Klaasen will return to the Wimbledon courts on Thursday after rain halted their charge on Wednesday.

The good news from a South African perspective is that both players are in handy positions to advance.

The eighth-seeded Anderson was leading Italy’s Andreas Seppi by two sets to one (6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 1-1) when rain brought an early end to proceedings in their second round encounter.

Anderson and Seppi had also met in the Wimbledon second round last year, when the South African prevailed in straight sets - 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

Meanwhile Klaasen and his doubles partner, Michael Venus from New Zealand, were also in a dominant position when the heavens opened, leading their first round match against Australia duo Lleyton Hewitt and Alex Bolt 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 4-1.

Hewitt, a Wimbledon singles champion in 2002, recently came out of retirement to play doubles.

Wimbledon results on Wednesday, the third day of the 2018 championships (x denotes seeded player):

Men

Second round

Roger Federer (SUI x1) bt Lukas Lacko (SVK) 6-4, 6-4, 6-1

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Ivo Karlovic (CRO) 6-7 (5/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4), 13-11

Adrian Mannarino (FRA x22) bt Ryan Harrison (USA) 7-5, 7-5, 7-6 (7/4)

Daniil Medvedev (RUS) bt Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Sam Querrey (USA x11) bt Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-3

Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3)

Mackenzie McDonald (USA) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 3-6, 6-2, 11-9

Dennis Novak (AUT) bt Lucas Pouille (FRA x17) 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (8/10), 3-6, 6-2

Milos Raonic (CAN x13) bt John Millman (AUS) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4)

Radu Albot (MDA) bt Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-3

Women

Second round

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x7) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 6-3, 6-3

Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROM x29) bt Katie Swan (GBR) 6-0, 6-3

Kiki Bertens (NED x20) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-4, 6-0

Venus Williams (USA x9) bt Alexandra Dulgheru (ROU) 4-6, 6-0, 6-1

Julia Goerges (GER x13) bt Vera Lapko (BLR) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) bt Andrea Petkovic (GER) 6-4, 6-3

Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 7-5, 6-4

Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-2, 6-2

Serena Williams (USA x25) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 6-1, 6-4

Evgeniya Rodina (RUS) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 1-6, 6-3, 6-3

Madison Keys (USA x10) bt Luksika Kumkhum (THA) 6-4, 6-3

Camila Giorgi (ITA) bt Madison Brengle (USA) 6-4, 6-4

Lucie Safarova (CZE) bt Agnieszka Radwanska (POL x32) 7-5, 6-4

Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x2) 6-4, 1-6, 7-5

