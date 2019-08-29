SABC agrees to R72m per season fee for PSL matches

Cape Town - Financial figures have been revealed regarding the agreement between the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and pay-channel MultiChoice to broadcast Absa Premiership matches, thus ending a media blackout.

TimesLIVE reported that a figure of R72 million-per-year for five years was agreed between the two parties and will see the public broadcaster screen 66 matches per season in total.

SuperSport (MultiChoice) had previously requested a fee of R280 million to broadcast 144 matches, but that was deemed unsustainable by the SABC and led to an impasse and a TV and radio blackout.

Sport24 reported the PSL, SABC and Multichoice, along with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, were locked in talks seeking a consensus.

After government intervention, all stakeholders agreed on the reported figure.

According to the deal, the PSL will broadcast 46 Absa Premiership matches - out of the 240 to be played (19%) - including the highly popular Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates Soweto derby, as well as various Cup semi-finals and finals as well as National First Division (NFD) relegation/playoff matches.

"With regards to the television broadcast of matches, the agreement will allow the SABC to broadcast 46 PSL matches equating to two matches each week. It will include all Cup semi-finals, finals and all derbies," the SABC confirmed.



"In addition, the agreement will allow the SABC to broadcast an additional 20 matches which are the six National First Division (NFD) playoff matches, semi-finals and finals of the Telkom Knockout, MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup.

"With radio, the SABC will broadcast 168 matches on all its African language stations.

"The SABC will not incur a loss with the current agreement reached as it is a commercially viable agreement."

