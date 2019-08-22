NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Relief as PSL blackout set to end

2019-08-22 21:59
Nathi Mthethwa
Nathi Mthethwa (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Minister of Sport and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has announced that Absa Premiership soccer is close to a return to the SABC following an early season blackout.

Mthethwa, together with the Minister of Communications and Digital technologies, Stell Ndabeni-Abrahams, has met with various parties to try and find a solution to the blackout which has seen no PSL matches broadcast on either radio or televsion on SABC channels since the start of the season in early August. 

On Thursday, the ministers met with PSL chairman, Irvin Khoza, SABC Board chairperson, Bongumusa Makhathini, chief executive officer Madoda Mxakwe, chief operations officer Craig Van Rooyen as well as Multichoice group board chairperson Imtiaz Patel and chief executive officer Calvo Mawela to further push for a solution which was eventually reached.

“The announcement that will be made will detail the terms of the agreement, subject to governance processes. Both Minster Ndabeni-Abrahams and I would like to thank all parties for showing commitment in finding a solution despite the complexity of this matter. In future we will ensure a closer working relationship between parties, to aid us in proactively seeking solutions before they become grave in nature. We also are grateful to South Africans for their patience and trust in our ability to represent their interest in this matter,” said Mthethwa after the meeting.

The full agreement will be released on Friday.

Compiled by Craig Taylor

Read more on:    multichoice  |  psl  |  sabc  |  absa premiership  |  nathi mthethwa  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

