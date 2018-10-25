Khune: I heard what coach Rulani said ...

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune says that he has
ignored the comments made by Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena.
READ: Not
Billiat but Katsande is Chiefs' real threat, says Mokwena
The Buccaneers' second in command openly stated that Amakhosi’s
technical bench are weaker without Steve Komphela, who has since resigned and have
been replace with Giovanni Solinas.
“Honestly‚ without sounding biased to probably my allegiance
to Steve‚ but I think having lost Steve Komphela is in my opinion a big loss
for Chiefs from a technical perspective‚” Mokwena said as quoted by the
TimesLIVE website ahead of the Soweto derby on Saturday at FNB Stadium.
“The type of leader that he is‚ the tactical acumen that he
possesses‚ I think in that regard I think if you compare the previous team to
this team and from an organisational perspective‚ you can clearly see the lack
of a coach of that calibre.
“Without taking anything away from the current head coach
(Solinas)‚ but I do think that in Steve Komphela you can see with regards to
how they played last season and how they play this season.”
ALSO READ: The
derby is always the same, a bit tactical - Jele
When probed by journalists during the media day in Johannesburg,
Solinas refused to pay any attention to the comments made by Mokwena.
"My colleague is Micho (Milutin Sredojevic), Micho is (a)
professional, I am a professional, so, I respect my colleague," Solinas said as quoted by the SABC. "I feel
nothing (towards Mokwena’s comments), feel very good, I have no interest in
this."
Meanwhile, Khune admits that he heard about the comments of Mokwena
but is not paying too much attention to it ahead of the weekend’s big match.
"To be quite honest, I heard about what coach Rulani said but
I didn’t pay too much attention to it," said the Amalkhosi 'keeper.
MUST READ: Khune eager to end Chiefs' winless run against Pirates
"I respect him as a human being and a coach, but we are focussing
on ourselves, we are focusing on our camp and we won’t let anything outside
come in and distract us.
"So, we respect his comments, but we are just focusing on
our camp and prepare for the derby."
Kick-off is at 15:30.