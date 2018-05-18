Judge dismisses Ajax appeal to stop PSL playoffs

Cape Town - Ajax Cape Town’s appeal to interdict the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs has been dismissed by Judge Raylene Keightley.

It means that, unless they continue with a legal battle, Ajax are relegated to the NFD.

The Urban Warriors were found guilty of fielding the ineligible Tendai Ndoro in the recently completed Premiership season and were docked seven log points as a result.

Having initially finished in 15th, Ajax were set to face Black Leopards and Jomo Cosmos in the promotion/relegation play-offs but they have since been replaced by Platinum Stars, who originally finished bottom before Ajax were docked their points.

Ajax's CEO Ari Efstathiou hit out at the arbitration ruling earlier this week.

Efstathiou appeared on MetroFM's The Ultimate Sport Show and in a fiery 40-minute interview with Thomas Mlambo lambasted the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the ruling that resulted in the Cape side being relegated to the NFD.