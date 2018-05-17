NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Efstathiou in explosive rant against Ajax arbitration ruling

2018-05-17 21:51
Ajax Cape Town CEO Ari Efstathiou (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Baden Gillion - Sport24

Cape Town - Ajax Cape Town CEO Ari Efstathiou, in an explosive interview, has hit out at the arbitration ruling to dock the club points, resulting in relegation.

Click HERE to read the full tribunal statement

Efstathiou appeared on MetroFM's The Ultimate Sport Show and in a fiery 40-minute interview with Thomas Mlambo lambasted the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the ruling that resulted in the Cape side being relegated to the NFD.

The Urban Warriors were sensationally relegated from the Absa Premiership on Tuesday after being found guilty of fielding an ineligible player, Tendai Ndoro, by the PSL.

Before moving forward Sport24 will seek to clarify the regulation on the transfer of players:

Simply put the FIFA law states a player may be registered by a maximum of three clubs but, may only play for two unless there are certain exceptions.

These exceptions are: A player moving between two clubs belonging to associations with overlapping seasons (i.e. start of the season in summer/autumn as opposed to winter/spring)

The Saudi Arabia soccer league runs from 10 August 2017 and concludes on 12 April 2018 with the Absa Premiership league starting 18 August 2017 and concludes on 12 May 2018 which does not meet this criteria.

An example of an overlapping league is Brazil's Serie A which starts 13 May 2017 and ended on 3 December 2017.

"The league handbook states that a player may not be registered if he does not comply with all the requirements in the National Soccer League handbook," Efstathiou said.

"If you get issued a card you can play.

"The PSL Executive were not clear on the eligibility rule and would give it to senior counsel to consider and it was advisable to not play the player against Free State Stars, which we followed.

"What we then decided because we were desperate for points was to go to the judicial body - the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) - to gain clarity and they ruled in our favour.

"Their reason stated clearly that the applicant [Ajax] was clear to play in all matches."

Efstathiou then hit out at the process followed by the PSL and insinuated that there are higher powers at play that resulted in their automatic relegation.

"The DRC [ruling finding in Ajax's favour] is clear in their reasons regarding the exception of overlapping and I won't give an opinion as you can clearly read their reasons and come to a conclusion.

"To be honest if we were aware of the complication of the rule we might not have transferred Ndoro but like everybody else including the Executive Committee we were not aware of the rule.

"So I probably wouldn't have taken the chance but now that means I get docked the maximum punishment that has never, never happened before.

"Tell me who got an advantage out of all of this? It certainly wasn't us because we got relegated. I can't say anything further than that because I will get into trouble.

"Has the PSL dealt with all the other cases regarding misconduct before the end of the season and why have they chased Ajax Cape Town for three or four months only?

"I have got to go to court to fight and I will do this to the best of my ability because I have a responsibility to everyone. I can't sit back and be cheated out of this situation.

"We are not cheats, we have never done anything to break the rules, we are a club of integrity and honour...we are not rubbish."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Eder, Nani miss out on Ronaldo led Portugal for SWC

2018-05-17 23:03

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
VIDEO/PICS: Security nabs fan who jumped fence to touch Messi WATCH: Arendse rushes to swap shirts with Messi Lions assistant coach charged with alleged assault As it happened: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-3 Barcelona Super Rugby: Weekend teams
Wales lose 4 players for Bok Test Bafana hold firm in latest FIFA rankings Why Kolisi is the best option to lead Boks Former Bulls loose forward joins Munster India captain Kohli says the beard stays

Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 