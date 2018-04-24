Chiefs charged for Moses Mabhida violence

Cape Town - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs will appear before the Disciplinary Committee on Thursday, May 3.

Amakhosi lost 2-0 to Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals which led to the Soweto giants supporters invading the pitch in protest of the recent poor results under Steve Komphela this season.

Chiefs fans also assaulted security guards, destroyed broadcasting equipment and torched parts of the Moses Mabhida stadium.

Komphela has since resigned from his post with Chiefs assistant coach Patrick Mabedi taking over the reigns on an interim basis.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has since called on members of the public to assist the South African Police Services (SAPS) in identifying those responsible so that they can charged as soon as possible.

This is the second time Chiefs have been charged by the PSL this year following crowd trouble last month at the FNB Stadium.

READ STATEMENT:

The Premier Soccer League has charged Kaizer Chiefs FC with bringing the League into disrepute and misconduct.

The charges follow Saturday (21 April 2018) night’s Nedbank Cup fixture against Free State Stars FC where supporters invaded the pitch, assaulted some supporters and security officials and damaged property at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Kaizer Chiefs will appear before the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee on 03 May 2018 at 18:00.