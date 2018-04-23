Chiefs appoint Mabedi as Komphela's interim replacement

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on Monday that Patrick Mabedi will take over as head coach of the club following the resignation of Steve Komphela.

Komphela stepped down as Amakhosi coach after the Soweto giants lost 2-0 to Free State Stars in their Nedbank Cup semi-final this past weekend.

Mabedi will take charge of Amakhosi for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.

Chiefs, who are currently fourth in the Absa Premiership standings, have three matches remaining, away against Golden Arrows (Tuesday, April 24 at 19:30), home to Maritzburg United (Saturday, April 28 at 15:00) and away to Ajax Cape Town on the final day of the season (Saturday, May 12 at 15:00).

Mabedi, who was an assistant to Komphela, played for Amakhosi from 1998 to 2006.

The Malawian captained the side to back-to-back Absa Premiership titles in 2004 and 2005, while he was also part of the team that won glory on the African continent, winning the 2001 African Cup Winners' Cup.

The 44-year-old returned to Chiefs at the beginning of this season from Cape Town All Stars, where he was the head coach.

Mabedi will be assisted on the bench by Arthur Zwane, who is in charge of Chiefs' reserve team.

Zwane joined Amakhosi in 2000, playing for the first team until 2010.

In the meantime, the search is on to find a new coach for next season.

