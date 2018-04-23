NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Chiefs appoint Mabedi as Komphela's interim replacement

2018-04-23 16:01
Patrick Mabedi
Patrick Mabedi (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on Monday that Patrick Mabedi will take over as head coach of the club following the resignation of Steve Komphela.

Komphela stepped down as Amakhosi coach after the Soweto giants lost 2-0 to Free State Stars in their Nedbank Cup semi-final this past weekend.

READ: Khoza blames inadequate security for Moses Mabhida violence

Mabedi will take charge of Amakhosi for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.

Chiefs, who are currently fourth in the Absa Premiership standings, have three matches remaining, away against Golden Arrows (Tuesday, April 24 at 19:30), home to Maritzburg United (Saturday, April 28 at 15:00) and away to Ajax Cape Town on the final day of the season (Saturday, May 12 at 15:00).

Mabedi, who was an assistant to Komphela, played for Amakhosi from 1998 to 2006.

The Malawian captained the side to back-to-back Absa Premiership titles in 2004 and 2005, while he was also part of the team that won glory on the African continent, winning the 2001 African Cup Winners' Cup.

The 44-year-old returned to Chiefs at the beginning of this season from Cape Town All Stars, where he was the head coach.

Mabedi will be assisted on the bench by Arthur Zwane, who is in charge of Chiefs' reserve team.

Zwane joined Amakhosi in 2000, playing for the first team until 2010.

In the meantime, the search is on to find a new coach for next season.

READ: 5 candidates to replace Komphela at Kaizer Chiefs

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Khoza blames inadequate security for Moses Mabhida violence

2018-04-23 13:48

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
2 SA coaches snubbed - for supporting All Blacks 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10 5 candidates to replace Komphela at Kaizer Chiefs Mitchell criticises Rebels' 'negative' tactics Kaizer Motaung slams Moses Mabhida violence
Dilemma: Who’d lead Boks if they played today? Team SA targets 15 medals at Tokyo 2020 5 candidates to replace Komphela at Kaizer Chiefs Centurion to host Boxing Day Test 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10

Fixtures
Tuesday, 24 April 2018
Ajax Cape Town v Baroka FC, Athlone Stadium 19:30
Bloemfontein Celtic v Chippa United, Dr Molemela Stadium 19:30
Golden Arrows v Kaizer Chiefs, Princess Magogo Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 25 April 2018
Maritzburg United v Mamelodi Sundowns, Harry Gwala Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Free State Stars, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Cape Town City FC, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Wits, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Platinum Stars v AmaZulu FC, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 19:30
Saturday, 28 April 2018
Wits v AmaZulu FC, Bidvest Stadium 15:00
Cape Town City FC v Orlando Pirates, Cape Town Stadium 15:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Maritzburg United, FNB Stadium 15:00
Free State Stars v Polokwane City, Goble Park 15:00
Mamelodi Sundowns v Ajax Cape Town, Lucas Moripe Stadium 15:00
Baroka FC v Bloemfontein Celtic, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Golden Arrows v Platinum Stars, Princess Magogo Stadium 15:00
Chippa United v SuperSport United, Sisa Dukashe Stadium 15:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 