Ajax pleased with overrule in PSL relegation saga

Cape Town - Ajax Cape Town CEO Ari Efstathiou says he is "very pleased" with the ruling regarding the Tendai Ndoro eligibility matter.

Judge Denis Fisher ruled in favour of the Urban Warriors regarding the ongoing Ndoro saga.

The previous ruling of SAFA Arbitrator William Mokhari has been rescinded with the matter handed over to the FIFA Player Status Committee.

The outcome means that the Urban Warriors will be reinstated into 15th place on the Absa Premiership log standings for the 2017/18 season.

“Ajax Cape Town are naturally very pleased with Judge Fisher’s ruling to set aside Advocate Mokhari’s award,” said club CEO Ari Efstathiou in a statement released.

“The club will make further comment once full clarity on Judge Fisher’s judgement is received from its legal team.”

The Urban Warriors were docked seven points for fielding Ndoro after the Zimbabwe international represented three different teams in one season.

Prior to his move to Al-Faisaly FC, where he played in the Saudi Professional League, the Ndoro represented Orlando Pirates.

The Zimbabwean then featured seven times in the Premiership for Ajax after returning to South Africa.

The judge also ruled that the recently completed PSL promotion and relegation playoffs, which involved Platinum Stars, Jomo Cosmos and Black Leopards, were null and void.

Lidoda Duvha won the mini-tournament and it now appears their PSL status could be in doubt.

Fisher added that the eligibility of Ndoro is yet to be determined and therefore the case has been referred to the FIFA Players' Status Committe

There are rumours from sources within the league that the Absa Premiership might be expanded to 18 teams which would see Ajax and Platinum Stars remain in the top-flight, and be joined by the newly-promoted Black Leopards and NFD champions, Highlands Park.