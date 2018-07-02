Judge sensationally rules in favour Ajax

Cape Town - The Absa Premiership promotion playoffs have been thrown into doubt after Judge Denis Fisher ruled in favour of Ajax Cape Town regarding the Tendai Ndoro eligibility matter.

The previous ruling of SAFA Arbitrator William Mokhari of Ajax being docked points and relegated, has been overruled.

The FIFA Player Status Committee will now make the final ruling.

The Urban Warriors were sensationally relegated from the Absa Premiership after being found guilty of fielding the ineligible Ndoro, by the Premier Soccer League.

As punishment, Ajax forfeited three matches - against Platinum Stars, Polokwane City and SuperSport United - by a scoreline of 3-0.

In those matches, Ajax beat Platinum Stars and SuperSport United and drew against Polokwane City, resulting in a seven point deduction from their final league season points tally.

Ajax were also fined R350 000.

There are rumours from sources within the league that the Absa Premiership might be expanded to 18 teams which would see Ajax Cape Town and Platinum Stars remain in the top-flight, and be joined by the newly-promoted Black Leopards and NFD champions, Highlands Park.