'Sad day for South African football' - Fans react to Phil Masinga's passing

Cape Town - The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed the death of Bafana Bafana legend Phil "Chippa" Masinga on Sunday.

Masinga, who spent time in hospital in December after he was diagnosed with cancer was 49.

The striker, who played for a number of clubs including Jomo Cosmos, Mamelodi Sundowns, Leeds United and Bari, represented Bafana Bafana on 58 occasions, scoring 18 goals for the national side.

Perhaps his most famous, however, was the one that saw South Africa qualify for the 1998 World Cup.

Many people took to Twitter to reminisce about "Chippa".

Here are some of those reactions:

It is with great sadness that the club has learnt of former striker Phil Masinga’s passing. The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with his family and friends pic.twitter.com/d0H0EO8idl — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 13, 2019

Sad day for South African football.

A loyal servant of the game, on and off the field of play - SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan on passing away of @BafanaBafana legend Phil Masinga — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) January 13, 2019

We have lost another hero-Phil Masinga just passed away-Rest well Phil..May your soul rest in perfect peace ???? pic.twitter.com/DlTNeJXDXw — Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) January 13, 2019

Phil Masinga has died. What a tragedy - true legend, rare breed. #RIPMasinga — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) January 13, 2019

RIP PHIL MASINGA ??????



We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Masinga family. pic.twitter.com/BdouWJqdGv — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 13, 2019

The man whose goal secured South Africa’s qualification to France 1998, the country’s first #WorldCup.



Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Phil Masinga who has passed away aged 49. pic.twitter.com/VLyfNK2eSy — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 13, 2019

All Phil Masinga’s goals for #lufc including a hat trick against Walsall in the FA Cup.



RIP Chippa. #RIPPhilMasinga pic.twitter.com/ojrlZOqkE9 — Tommo (@LUFC1992) January 13, 2019

Former Leeds and South Africa striker Phil Masinga has died aged 49 https://t.co/DwcbRexq9s pic.twitter.com/qmJYnuB8Ce — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 13, 2019

Former South Africa striker Phil Masinga has died, says his country's football association.



More: https://t.co/WEf4qaht9a pic.twitter.com/1yUMyU2HXX — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 13, 2019

Phil Masinga's nine-minute hat-trick will forever remain part of Leeds United folklore. At 2-2, he came on as a substitute to score three goals in extra-time to seal Leeds' 5-2 FA Cup win over Walsall at Elland Road on January 17th 1995. Rest in peace, Phil. #LUFC pic.twitter.com/0CEkklzjdv — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) January 13, 2019

Rest In Peace Phil Masinga ??



Condolences and prayers with the Masinga family. Thanks for the memories , Phil! #Usuthu_Unite pic.twitter.com/osZqji9UJa — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) January 13, 2019

Phil Masinga had passed away

A servant to the game , a man whose contribution to the game is immeasurable, the doors he helped unlock for those to follow remain wide open ... Thank you Chippa.#RIPMasinga pic.twitter.com/a9bcBroto8 — Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) January 13, 2019