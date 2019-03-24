NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Bafana qualify for 2019 AFCON after famous Libya victory

2019-03-24 20:52
Percy Tau
Percy Tau (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana have qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Libya in their final qualification match at the Stade Taïeb Mhiri stadium in Sfax, Tunisia on Sunday.

As it happened: Libya 1-2 South Africa

Needing only to draw in order to progress to the finals, Stuart Baxter's side took a 50th minute lead through Percy Tau.

However, Ahmad Benali converted a penalty in the 66th minute to give South African fans an anxious closing 24 minutes of play.

Tau eased their fears, however, with his second of the match in the 69th minute as Bafana held on to secure a famous 2-1 victory.

When all was said and done, Bafana qualified second behind Nigeria in Group E and will take their place in the newly expanded 24-team tournament to be played in Egypt between June 21 and July 19.

Meanwhile, the draw will take place on Friday, April 12.

Read more on:    bafana bafana  |  libya  |  afcon 2019  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Libya 1-2 Bafana Bafana Sri Lanka win toss, ask Proteas to bat at the Wanderers Chiefs batter Bulls in Loftus massacre S15: The day Bulls’ shares nosedived Bartman's family reveal sad cause of death of ex-Chiefs keeper
Retallick: Why the Boks troubled All Blacks in 2018 Wales captain named Six Nations' best player UN rights council blasts IAAF over testosterone rules for female athletes WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 6 WRAP: PRO14

Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Vidic on his partnership with Rio Ferdinand
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 