Bafana qualify for 2019 AFCON after famous Libya victory

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana have qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Libya in their final qualification match at the Stade Taïeb Mhiri stadium in Sfax, Tunisia on Sunday.

As it happened: Libya 1-2 South Africa

Needing only to draw in order to progress to the finals, Stuart Baxter's side took a 50th minute lead through Percy Tau.

However, Ahmad Benali converted a penalty in the 66th minute to give South African fans an anxious closing 24 minutes of play.

Tau eased their fears, however, with his second of the match in the 69th minute as Bafana held on to secure a famous 2-1 victory.

When all was said and done, Bafana qualified second behind Nigeria in Group E and will take their place in the newly expanded 24-team tournament to be played in Egypt between June 21 and July 19.

Meanwhile, the draw will take place on Friday, April 12.