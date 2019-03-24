LIVE: Libya v Bafana Bafana

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
BAFANA BAFANA XI: Keet, Hlatshwayo, Mkhwanazi, Hlanti, Furman, Mkhize, Maela, Mokotjo, Zwane, Tau, Mothiba.
SUBSTITUTES: Williams; Coetzee; Modiba; Kekana; Serero; Maboe; Veldwijk.
WELCOME! WELCOME!
Live scoring and interactive commentary of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group E qualifier between Libya and Bafana Bafana.
Welcome to Stade Taeb Mhiri for our live coverage of this important AFCON qualifier between Libya and South Africa.
Libya host Bafana Bafana in Tunisia and they will need a victory in order to secure their place in this years African Cup of Nations. The visitors on the other hand will just have to secure a draw if they wish to qualify.
The game was moved to Tunisia as a result of political unrest in Libya.
Libya is currently in third place in Group E and two points behind South Africa.
Bafana Bafana has a history of struggling to qualify for big tournaments and they often slip at the last hurdle. The last time these teams met at the Moses Mabhida stadium last year it ended in a goalless draw.
