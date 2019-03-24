NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Libya
0 - 0
South Africa
2019-03-24 | 19:00 |  AFCON Qualifiers | Stade Taeb Mhiri |  Not Started
Bafana Bafana

LIVE: Libya v Bafana Bafana

2019-03-24 18:15
Tashreeq Vardien
Last Updated at 18:45
18:27

BAFANA BAFANA XI: Keet, Hlatshwayo, Mkhwanazi, Hlanti, Furman, Mkhize, Maela, Mokotjo, Zwane, Tau, Mothiba.

SUBSTITUTES: Williams; Coetzee; Modiba; Kekana; Serero; Maboe; Veldwijk.
12:38
*** KICK-OFF IS AT 19:00 (SA TIME) ***
12:37
Baxter's charges only need a point (a draw or win) to qualify.
12:37
Libya (7 points) find themselves with a chance to head to Egypt in June for the tournament - but only if they beat Bafana Bafana.
12:37
South Africa are currently in second place in Group E on 9 points while Nigeria have accumulated 13 points after beating Seychelles in their final qualifier.
12:35
The fixture will take place on Sunday (March 24) at the Stade Taieb Mhiri in Tunisia.
12:27

WELCOME! WELCOME!

Live scoring and interactive commentary of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group E qualifier between Libya and Bafana Bafana.
 
  • 0'

    Welcome to Stade Taeb Mhiri for our live coverage of this important AFCON qualifier between Libya and South Africa.

  • 0'

    Libya host Bafana Bafana in Tunisia and they will need a victory in order to secure their place in this years African Cup of Nations. The visitors on the other hand will just have to secure a draw if they wish to qualify.

  • 0'

    The game was moved to Tunisia as a result of political unrest in Libya.

  • 0'

    Libya is currently in third place in Group E and two points behind South Africa.

  • 0'

    Bafana Bafana has a history of struggling to qualify for big tournaments and they often slip at the last hurdle. The last time these teams met at the Moses Mabhida stadium last year it ended in a goalless draw.

  • 0'

    Team South Africa: Keet, Hlatshwayo, Mkhwanazi, Hlanti, Furman, Mkhize, Maela, Mokotjo, Zwane, Tau, Mothiba. Substitutes: Williams; Coetzee; Modiba; Kekana; Serero; Maboe; Veldwijk.

Libya South Africa
  • 0 Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
Substitutions

