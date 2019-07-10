Baxter names Bafana starting XI for Nigeria clash

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has confirmed his starting XI for their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final against Nigeria in Cairo.

Kick-off is at 21:00.

Baxter has kept faith in the 11 players who started the last 16 match against hosts Egypt which saw South Africa shock the football world with a 1-0 victory thanks to an 85th-minute goal by Absa Premiership Player of the Year, Thembinkosi Lorch.

Teams:

Bafana Bafana

Ronwen Williams (GK), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba

Substitutes: Darren Keet, Bruce Bvuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Innocent Maela, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Sbusiso Vilakazi, Thulani Serero, Lars Veldwijk, Lebogang Maboe, Themba Zwane

Nigeria

TBC

