AFCON

Baxter names Bafana starting XI for Nigeria clash

2019-07-10 18:27
Staurt Baxter
Stuart Baxter (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has confirmed his starting XI for their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final against Nigeria in Cairo.

Kick-off is at 21:00.

LIVE: Bafana Bafana v Nigeria

Baxter has kept faith in the 11 players who started the last 16 match against hosts Egypt which saw South Africa shock the football world with a 1-0 victory thanks to an 85th-minute goal by Absa Premiership Player of the Year, Thembinkosi Lorch.

Teams:

Bafana Bafana

Ronwen Williams (GK), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba

Substitutes: Darren Keet, Bruce Bvuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Innocent Maela, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Sbusiso Vilakazi, Thulani Serero, Lars Veldwijk, Lebogang Maboe, Themba Zwane

Nigeria

TBC

READ: Absolutely everything you need to know about Bafana Bafana v Nigeria

 

Fixtures
Wednesday, 10 July 2019
Nigeria v South Africa, Cairo International Stadium 21:00
Thursday, 11 July 2019
Cote d'Ivoire v Algeria, Suez Stadium 18:00
Madagascar v Tunisia, Al-Salam Stadium 21:00
Sunday, 14 July 2019
TBA v TBA, 30 June Stadium 18:00
TBA v TBA, Cairo International Stadium 21:00
Wednesday, 17 July 2019
TBA v TBA, Al-Salam Stadium 21:00
Friday, 19 July 2019
TBA v TBA, Cairo International Stadium 21:00
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
