LIVE
Nigeria
1 - 0
South Africa
2019-07-10 | 21:00 |  African Cup of Nations | Cairo International Stadium |  First Half
AFCON

LIVE: Bafana Bafana 0-1 Nigeria

2019-07-10 20:30
Tashreeq Vardien - Sport24
Last Updated at 21:36
21:33
30' Baxter's blazer is off (finally, it's 32 degrees!) ... he seems animated in the technical area!
21:31
28' Bafana Bafana unlucky with going behind after seeing much of the ball ... 
21:30

A lapse in concentration and slight deflection off Buhle allows Samuel Chukwueze to pick up the loose ball in the penalty area and knocks it past Williams. 
21:29
26' GOAL! GOAL! GOAL!
21:28

25' COUNTER-ATTACK! Furman does great in getting a 50-50 ball off a green shirt which then finds Tau on the right. The Brighton attacker plays in Lorch who then wants a one-two play but the return pass is bad. 
21:26
24' Mkhize has since returned to the fold, yet to be tested and check whether he is feeling all good.
21:24
22' Ighalo already has three goals while South Africa have only scored TWO goals at AFCON ...
21:23
21' No shots on target just yet ... I wonder who will get a crack at testing the 'keeper first.
21:21

19' Nigeria are very compact allowing South Africa to hold onto the ball and trying to make use of the counter-attack. 
21:20
18' So far, Zungu has been tidying up nicely with collecting the loose balls ...
21:17
16' FINALLY! He is up and taken off the field hopefully he comes back onto the field ...
21:16
15' A worry here for Bafana Bafana as Mkhize is down injured after clashing with a Nigeria attacker! 
21:15
13' Mothiba receives a yellow after tugging onto Awaziem.
21:13

12' Just in!

It is 32 degree Celsius in Cairo. SWEAT TIME! 
21:12
10' LORCH! From an acute angle sees his effort go well wide after some nice inter-play between Mothiba and Mkhize on the right flank. 
21:10
8' Free-kick! Chukwueze hits it low for Ighalo who slips it only for Bafana to clear the danger.
21:09
7' Feisty encounter here already ... tension is high and you can feel it. 
21:08
6' Mothiba complaining to the referee as the Nigerian defender grabs hold of his jersey and it tears a slight hole. 
21:06
6' CHANCE! Ndidi with a slight overcooked strike that floats over the bar. 
21:05
4' Nigeria pressing the Bafana players with Iwobi playing a free-role it seems just behind Ighalo.
21:04

3' Bafana Bafana getting their first free-kick of the match as Mothiba is fouled ...

Hlanti hits a deep free-kick that the Nigerians deal with it well enough.
21:03
2' Already, Hlanti and Mkhize is pictured out wide and slightly more forward that Buhle and Tyson ... Creating the much-needed width. 
21:02
Bafana with the same line-up as they are unchanged for the first time at AFCON ...
21:01
1' First half is underway in Cairo ...
20:55
The 75 000-seater stadium is not at full capacity ...
20:55

Alright the pre-match proceedings is underway ... 
20:38

08:10

Baxter will no doubt hope that the likes of Lebo Mothiba, Thembinkosi Lorch and Percy Tau continue to fire in attack though he did mention at his pre-match press conference that he is not sure who will be in his starting XI.
08:09

Meanwhile, Themba Zwane is available once again for South Africa after serving a one match suspension in the win over Egypt, whereas Nigeria reportedly have their full 23-man squad available for selection.
 
  • 32'

    Wilfred Ndidi fouls Sfiso Hlanti and South Africa have a free kick in their own half.

  • 30'

    Everything went right for Nigeria there and after the deflection they are jumping for joy.

  • 27'

    GOAL, NIGERIA, CHUKWUEZE! 1-0: Musa sends the ball into the penalty area after a patient build-up and Samuel Chukwueze is there to find the back of the net after a deflection. Great goal!

  • 26'

    Percy Tau is guilty of a hand-ball and Nigeria have a set-piece near the halfway line.

  • 23'

    OFFSIDE! Ahmed Musa sends a through-ball into the box, but Odion Ighalo is ruled offside. Relief for Bafana Bafana.

  • 19'

    A good run by Mkhize after a through-ball from Lorch amounts to nothing for Bafana Bafana, but they have looked promising thus far.

  • 17'

    We have a stoppage in play due to an injury to South Africa's Thamsanqa Mkhize.

  • 15'

    YELLOW! Lebo Mothiba now fouls Awaziem and Nigeria have another set-piece in the Bafana Bafana half and his name is in the book. That is the first booking!

  • 12'

    SHOT! Percy Tau finds Thembinkosi Lorch, and his right footed shot at an acute angle flies away to the right.

  • 10'

    A late foul by Hlanti means Nigeria have a free-kick on the right. It is good to see that South Africa are not sitting back against the Super Eagles. They are defending with intent now.

  • 8'

    South Africa must be aware of the speed of the Nigerian forwards.

  • 6'

    Wilfred Ndidi makes his way into the Bafana Bafana area and his right-footed shot is just a tad too high. That was a patient Nigerian build-up!

  • 3'

    A few early fouls from Nigeria, as they try to stamp their authority on this game.

  • 1'

    Kick-off! We are underway here at the Cairo International Stadium, as Nigeria get us going!

  • 0'

    Welcome to the Cairo International Stadium for our live coverage of this Africa Cup of Nations Quarter-final between Nigeria and South Africa.

  • 0'

    South Africa caused a major upset by eliminating the hosts Egypt in the Round of 16, courtesy of a late goal by Thembinkosi Lorch. Nigeria disposed of Cameroon 3-2 in an all West Africa Round of 16 encounter.

  • 0'

    These teams met in the qualifying rounds for this tournament, where Bafana Bafana shocked the Super Eagles in Uyo by beating them 2-0, while the return leg in Johannesburg ended 1-1.

  • 0'

    The South Africans will be weary of the Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo, who is currently sharing the lead for the Golden Boot with Sadio Mane, Cedric Bakambu and Adam Ounas.

  • 0'

    Team South Africa: Williams, Mkhize, Hlanti, Mkhwanazi, Hlatshwayo, Furman, Mokotjo, Zungu, Lorch, Tau, Mothiba. Subs: Keet, Bvuma, Mphahlele, Cardoso, Maela, Kekana, Mabunda, Vilakazi, Serero, Veldwijk, Maboe, Zwane.

  • 0'

    Team Nigeria: Akpeyi, Awaziem, Ekong, Omeruo, Collins, Ndidi, Etebo, Musa, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Ighalo.

  • 0'

    The teams are out on the park and it is now time for the National Anthems.

Nigeria South Africa
  • 1 Goals 0
    • 27' Samuel Chukwueze
  • 0 Yellow Cards 1
    • 14' Lebo Mothiba
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Jamilu Collins
  • Wilfred Ndidi
  • William Troost-Ekong
  • Ahmed Musa
  • Peter Etebo
  • Odion Ighalo
  • Samuel Chukwueze
  • Daniel Akpeyi
  • Alex Iwobi
  • Chidozie Awaziem
  • Kenneth Omeruo
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 20
  • 22
  • 2
  • 5
  • 8
  • 9
  • 12
  • 14
  • 15
  • 18
  • 19
  • 22
  • 23
  • Buhle Mkhwanazi
  • Thamsanqa Mkhize
  • Bongani Zungu
  • Lebo Mothiba
  • Kamohelo Mokotjo
  • Thulani Hlatshwayo
  • Dean Furman
  • Sfiso Hlanti
  • Percy Tau
  • Ronwen Williams
  • Thembinkosi Lorch
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Ikechukwu Ezenwa
  • Ola Aina
  • Leon Balogun
  • John Obi Mikel
  • Henry Onyekuru
  • Abdullahi Shehu
  • Paul Onuachu
  • Moses Simon
  • Samuel Kalu
  • John Ogu
  • Victor Osimhen
  • Francis Uzoho
  • 1
  • 2
  • 6
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 14
  • 15
  • 17
  • 19
  • 21
  • 23
  • 1
  • 3
  • 4
  • 6
  • 7
  • 10
  • 11
  • 13
  • 16
  • 17
  • 20
  • 21
  • Darren Keet
  • Innocent Maela
  • Daniel Cardoso
  • Ramahlwe Mphahlele
  • Lebohang Maboe
  • Thulani Serero
  • Themba Zwane
  • Samuel Mabunda
  • Bruce Bvuma
  • Sibusiso Vilakazi
  • Hlompho Kekana
  • Lars Veldwijk

