LIVE: Bafana Bafana 0-1 Nigeria

A lapse in concentration and slight deflection off Buhle allows Samuel Chukwueze to pick up the loose ball in the penalty area and knocks it past Williams.
25' COUNTER-ATTACK! Furman does great in getting a 50-50 ball off a green shirt which then finds Tau on the right. The Brighton attacker plays in Lorch who then wants a one-two play but the return pass is bad.
19' Nigeria are very compact allowing South Africa to hold onto the ball and trying to make use of the counter-attack.
It is 32 degree Celsius in Cairo. SWEAT TIME!
3' Bafana Bafana getting their first free-kick of the match as Mothiba is fouled ...
Hlanti hits a deep free-kick that the Nigerians deal with it well enough.
Alright the pre-match proceedings is underway ...
Nigeria XI
Akpeyi; Awaziem, Ekong, Omeruo, Collins, Ndidi, Etebo, Musa, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Ighalo.
Bafana Bafana XI
Ronwen Williams (GK), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba
Wilfred Ndidi fouls Sfiso Hlanti and South Africa have a free kick in their own half.
Everything went right for Nigeria there and after the deflection they are jumping for joy.
GOAL, NIGERIA, CHUKWUEZE! 1-0: Musa sends the ball into the penalty area after a patient build-up and Samuel Chukwueze is there to find the back of the net after a deflection. Great goal!
Percy Tau is guilty of a hand-ball and Nigeria have a set-piece near the halfway line.
OFFSIDE! Ahmed Musa sends a through-ball into the box, but Odion Ighalo is ruled offside. Relief for Bafana Bafana.
A good run by Mkhize after a through-ball from Lorch amounts to nothing for Bafana Bafana, but they have looked promising thus far.
We have a stoppage in play due to an injury to South Africa's Thamsanqa Mkhize.
YELLOW! Lebo Mothiba now fouls Awaziem and Nigeria have another set-piece in the Bafana Bafana half and his name is in the book. That is the first booking!
SHOT! Percy Tau finds Thembinkosi Lorch, and his right footed shot at an acute angle flies away to the right.
A late foul by Hlanti means Nigeria have a free-kick on the right. It is good to see that South Africa are not sitting back against the Super Eagles. They are defending with intent now.
South Africa must be aware of the speed of the Nigerian forwards.
Wilfred Ndidi makes his way into the Bafana Bafana area and his right-footed shot is just a tad too high. That was a patient Nigerian build-up!
A few early fouls from Nigeria, as they try to stamp their authority on this game.
Kick-off! We are underway here at the Cairo International Stadium, as Nigeria get us going!
Welcome to the Cairo International Stadium for our live coverage of this
Africa Cup of Nations Quarter-final between Nigeria and South Africa.
South Africa caused a major upset by eliminating the hosts Egypt in the Round of 16, courtesy of a late goal by Thembinkosi Lorch. Nigeria disposed of Cameroon 3-2 in an all West Africa Round of 16 encounter.
These teams met in the qualifying rounds for this tournament, where Bafana Bafana shocked the Super Eagles in Uyo by beating them 2-0, while the return leg in Johannesburg ended 1-1.
The South Africans will be weary of the Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo, who is currently sharing the lead for the Golden Boot with Sadio Mane, Cedric Bakambu and Adam Ounas.
Team South Africa: Williams, Mkhize, Hlanti, Mkhwanazi, Hlatshwayo, Furman, Mokotjo, Zungu, Lorch, Tau, Mothiba. Subs: Keet, Bvuma, Mphahlele, Cardoso, Maela, Kekana, Mabunda, Vilakazi, Serero, Veldwijk, Maboe, Zwane.
Team Nigeria: Akpeyi, Awaziem, Ekong, Omeruo, Collins, Ndidi, Etebo, Musa, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Ighalo.
The teams are out on the park and it is now time for the National Anthems.
