World Rugby guidelines could mean no fans at Tests for 18 months

Elite, top level rugby matches are likely to be played behind closed doors until an effective coronavirus vaccine is freely available, according to guidelines released by World Rugby.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

The document, compiled by four of World Rugby's leading medical experts, raises the very real possibility of this year's end of year Tests, next year's Six Nations and even the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa in mid-2021 being played in empty stadiums or in front of a radically reduced number of spectators.

According to The Guardian website, the World Rugby guidelines - compiled by Eanna Falvey, Prav Mathema, Mary Horgan and Martin Raftery - have been issued to all unions.

These guidelines advise that rugby should be played behind closed doors until a vaccine for the coronavirus is freely available - which, depending on who you choose to believe, could take up to 18 months.

If that's indeed the eventuality, it would mean no packed stadiums until late 2021, or early 2022 in more likelihood.

READ | Nelspruit All Blacks Test now a matter of commercial life-or-death

Furthermore, even when players do return to training after the lockdown, they will have to continue to observe physical distancing, wear masks and avoid physical contact. They will also be asked to answer a daily questionnaire and have their temperature taken before entering a training facility. If a player has a temperature above 37.5 degrees, they will be sent home.

On World Rugby's recommendation, competitive matches should only resume once there is full agreement between unions, players, coaches and the competition organisers. Test rugby can only start taking place once countries relax their border-control measures.

SA Rugby has hopes of resuming rugby activity at some point in the country in 2020.

However, all Youth Weeks, including Craven Week, have already been cancelled this year, as has the provincial Under-20 tournament.

There are still hopes of staging a local franchise and union competition planned for June to August as an alternative to Super Rugby and the PRO14, although those dates appear highly unlikely with South Africa currently on lockdown Level 4, with sporting activities only permitted to resume on Level 1 according to gazetted regulations.

Once again, when that Level 1 might kick in depends on who you choose to listen to.

As SA Rugby looks to cut up to R1 billion from their budget in the remaining months of 2020, it may have to brace itself for an even longer period without revenue generated from the paying public at stadiums.

READ | World champion Springboks cut ties with Welsh fitness guru

While Sanzaar were at pains to refute claims South Africa may be 'left out in the cold' as a result of the Covid-19 crisis as plans for a trans-Tasman version of Super Rugby involving Australia, New Zealand and their neighbouring Pacific rugby-playing islands later in 2020 or 2021 gathers steam, it's another waiting game to see how that unfolds.

Sanzaar did admit in the 'short-term' such an Australasian and Oceania tournament 'may' go ahead, but long-term-wise they claimed the Sanzaar relationship between the four nations remains strong - and in place until 2030 at least.

But these are indeed unprecedented times with predictions to be taken with a pinch of salt as things may well change as each of those countries have, and are likely to have, very differing Covid-19 lockdown protocols going forward.

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley