Springboks part ways with Welsh fitness guru

The Springboks have parted ways with their head of athletic performance Aled Walters.

SA Rugby announced via a press statement on Tuesday that Welshman Walters, who has been with the Boks since 2018, was released from his contract in order to join an overseas club in June.



"It's obviously sad to lose someone of Aled's ability, but we understand that the unprecedented times we are in, brings about difficult challenges and we respect his wish to return to the UK," SA Rugby's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said.



"Aled has made an enormous impact since joining the Springboks in 2018 and I know that while the whole squad will be sad to see him go, he will also have our very best wishes for the future."



Walters said he enjoyed his time with the Springboks and added that he was returning to United Kingdom for personal reasons.

"My tenure with the Springboks can be described as some of the best times I've had in rugby, but these are uncertain times and the wish to be closer to families based in Wales and Ireland was a key consideration in making what was a very hard decision," he said.

Walters started his career in rugby at the Scarlets in 2004 after completing an MSc in strength and conditioning from Edinburgh University. He was headhunted by Erasmus in March 2018 after the pair worked together at Munster on Ireland.

SA Rugby added that an announcement on Walters' replacement would be made in due course.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff