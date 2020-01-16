Reinach set to partner Pollard at Montpellier

Cape Town - Cobus Reinach is set to join French outfit Montpellier where he will form a halfback partnership with Springbok team-mate Handre Pollard.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Reinach will leave English club Northampton Saints at the end of the 2019/20 European season.

French publication Midi Olympique reported in November last year that Reinach could earn around R790 000 per month at his new club should the deal go through.

And Sport24 understands that it's a done deal that the 29-year-old will head for France.

Reinach was a member of South Africa's victorious 2019 World Cup squad and made headlines by scoring the fastest hat-trick in the tournament's history in their pool match against Canada.

Reinach told Northampton's official website that he enjoyed his stay in Northamptonshire since joining from the Sharks in 2017.

"We have a fantastic group of coaches and staff, and an exciting squad that I believe can challenge for the major honours, so this has not been an easy decision for me to make.

"I'd like to thank everyone for making the last three seasons so memorable; I’ll be sad to leave some great friends and teammates.

"Saints will always have a special place in my heart and I look forward to giving everything I’ve got to make sure we finish the season with some silverware."

Reinach, who is the son of the late former Springbok wing and 400m SA record holder, Jaco Reinach, has played 14 Tests for the Springboks.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert