Springboks

Bok scrumhalf Reinach to leave English club

2020-01-14 12:31
Cobus Reinach (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach will be leaving the Northampton Saints at the end of the 2019/20 European season. 

The 29-year-old has been at the English club since 2017 when he arrived from the Sharks in Durban. 

He was a member of South Africa's 2019 World Cup squad and made headlines by scoring the fastest hat-trick in World Cup history in their pool match against Canada. 

The news was confirmed by the Northampton Saints website on Tuesday. 

"I love playing for Saints and living in Northamptonshire. We have a fantastic group of coaches and staff, and an exciting squad that I believe can challenge for the major honours, so this has not been an easy decision for me to make," Reinach said.

"I’d like to thank everyone for making the last three seasons so memorable; I’ll be sad to leave some great friends and teammates. 

"Saints will always have a special place in my heart and I look forward to giving everything I’ve got to make sure we finish the season with some silverware."

While the news could potentially open a door for Reinach to return to South Africa, it is understood that he has put pen to paper with French club Montpellier. 

Read more on:    springboks  |  cobus reinach  |  rugby

 

