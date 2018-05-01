Club rugby player reportedly slapped, called K-word

Cape Town - An alleged racist incident occurred during a club rugby game in Johannesburg last week.

According to the eNCA website, the incident occurred after a match between the Wanderers and Roodepoort rugby clubs.

The Wanderers Rugby Club released a statement saying black players were racially abused during the match on April 26.

In the statement, Wanderers claim that a player from Roodepoort “slapped a black player” during the post-match handshakes and also “called him the K-word”.

They also claim that the Roodepoort player’s father got involved and "punched and kicked the player when he was on the ground".

A fracas then reportedly broke out with coaches and supporters also getting involved.

Both clubs form part of the Lions Rugby Union and the union’s disciplinary committee is currently investigating the incident.

The clubs have given statements to the relevant officials and more information will be given once the disciplinary process has been completed.

Roodepoort Rugby Club indicated that they will comment after the investigation is completed.