NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Rugby drama: Club responds to alleged K-word slurs

2018-05-02 08:04
Wanderers logo
Related Links

Cape Town - The Wanderers Rugby club in Johannesburg has shed more light on the alleged racial attack directed towards their players last week.

The incident occurred during an under-21 match between the Wanderers and Roodepoort rugby clubs on Wednesday, April 25.

In a statement released by Wanderers, the club claims that racial and verbal abuse was directed towards their players by Roodepoort spectators and players.

“The referee did not reprimand those who were instigating the verbal abuse towards players,” Wanderers said.

Wanderers claim that Roodepoort players directed the K-word towards black players in their team.

The statement continued: “The same was being used by Roodepoort supporters, as well as calling black players from Wanderers ‘development players' - a dog whistle in reference to the colour of their skin. The sentiment among Afrikaans, Black and Caucasian players from Wanderers was (the) referee was showing prejudice against and being confrontational when speaking to Wanderers’ players."

Verbal insults followed the conclusion of the match, which Roodepoort won 26-21.

“Physical assaults started where Roodepoort players and parents attacked Wanderers Black players," Wanderers added.

According to the Wanderers statement, Roodepoort prop Ruben Chambers instigated a physical attack by slapping one of their black players and calling another player the K-word.

“This was followed by Roodepoort players, coaches and parents running on to the field to push and punch Wanderers players. The above-mentioned player’s father assaulted our player by punching him in the face and kicking him when he was on the ground. Roodepoort’s players also tackled (the) Wanderers coach to the ground and proceeded to beat and kick him.”

Meanwhile, the Golden Lions Rugby Union’s disciplinary committee is investigating the matter.

“We strongly condemn racism and consider the incident to be very serious,” Pieter Visser, the GLRU’s manager of amateur rugby, told Netwerk24.

Visser said the Lions will comment further on the matter once the disciplinary process has been completed.

Roodepoort Rugby Club's president Roxy Roux said the club will comment after the investigation is completed.

The disciplinary process is expected to start next Wednesday.

Read more on:    rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Super Rugby: Weekend teams

41 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Club rugby player reportedly slapped, called K-word Rugby drama: Club responds to alleged K-word slurs Wallaby sorry for urinating on pub bar I'm not going anywhere, Fleck insists India in the money after topping ICC Test rankings
I'm not going anywhere, Fleck insists Wallaby sorry for urinating on pub bar Australian cricket cheating plot sparks ethics review France lock in hot water after showing fans middle finger Mayweather legacy faces challenge from Thai 'dwarf giant'

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see start in the No 10 jersey for the Springboks in the first Test against England in June?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 