Pienaar: Varsity Cup will continue to produce stars

Cape Town - Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar is confident that the Varsity Cup will continue to produce the next generation of rugby stars.
Pienaar, who is one of the founding members of the Varsity Cup, was speaking at the launch of the 2019 edition.
He told Netwerk24 that aside from producing 45 Springboks, the Varsity Cup has also been a launchpad for several unsung players to ply their trade as professionals.
"Think about someone like Reniel Hugo who's in Jake White's team (Toyota Verblitz in Japan) that just won the Japan Top League Cup. Then there is Don Armand who plays for Exeter Chiefs in England. The Varsity Cup has provided the foundation for so many players to launch their careers," Pienaar said.
The 1995 World Cup winner added that the event has also produced its fair share of coaches who have gone on to higher levels.
"Don't forget about the coaches. The coaches in last year's Currie Cup final, John Dobson and Robert du Preez," also came through the tournament," Pienaar said.
Dobson coached the UCT Ikey Tigers, while Du Preez was his mark at NWU-Pukke.
The 2019 Varsity Cup will run from Monday, February 4 until Monday, April 15. It will be the 12th edition since the inaugural one in 2008.
Varsity Cup Springboks:
1 Juan de Jongh
2 Coenie Oosthuizen
3 Eben Etzebeth
4 JJ Engelbrecht
5 Jaco Taute
6 Arno Botha
7 Trevor Nyakane
8 Lourens Adriaanse
9 Lood de Jager
10 Handre Pollard
11 Marcel van der Merwe
12 Oupa Mohoje
13 Marnitz Boshoff
14 Damian de Allende
15 Nizaam Carr
16 Vincent Koch
17 Rudy Paige
18 Ruan Combrinck
19 Franco Mostert
20 Jaco Kriel
21 Bongi Mbonambi
22 Malcolm Marx
23 Rohan Janse van Rensburg
24 Jamba Ulengo
25 Uzair Cassiem
26 Courtnall Skosan
27 Andries Coetzee
28 Raymond Rhule
29 Dillyn Leyds
30 Ruan Dreyer
31 Curwin Bosch
32 Wilco Louw
33 Warrick Gelant
34 Louis Schreuder
35 Ox Nche
36 Jason Jenkins
37 Travis Ismaiel
38 Akker van der Merwe
39 Marvin Orie
40 Robert du Preez
41 Embrose Papier
42 Aphiwe Dyantyi
43 Sibusiso Nkosi
44 Marco van Staden
45 Ivan van Zyl