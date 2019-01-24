Pienaar: Varsity Cup will continue to produce stars

Cape Town - Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar is confident that the Varsity Cup will continue to produce the next generation of rugby stars.

Pienaar, who is one of the founding members of the Varsity Cup, was speaking at the launch of the 2019 edition.

He told Netwerk24 that aside from producing 45 Springboks, the Varsity Cup has also been a launchpad for several unsung players to ply their trade as professionals.



"Think about someone like Reniel Hugo who's in Jake White's team (Toyota Verblitz in Japan) that just won the Japan Top League Cup. Then there is Don Armand who plays for Exeter Chiefs in England. The Varsity Cup has provided the foundation for so many players to launch their careers," Pienaar said.

The 1995 World Cup winner added that the event has also produced its fair share of coaches who have gone on to higher levels.

"Don't forget about the coaches. The coaches in last year's Currie Cup final, John Dobson and Robert du Preez," also came through the tournament," Pienaar said.

Dobson coached the UCT Ikey Tigers, while Du Preez was his mark at NWU-Pukke.

The 2019 Varsity Cup will run from Monday, February 4 until Monday, April 15. It will be the 12th edition since the inaugural one in 2008.



Varsity Cup Springboks:

1 Juan de Jongh



2 Coenie Oosthuizen



3 Eben Etzebeth



4 JJ Engelbrecht



5 Jaco Taute



6 Arno Botha



7 Trevor Nyakane



8 Lourens Adriaanse



9 Lood de Jager



10 Handre Pollard



11 Marcel van der Merwe



12 Oupa Mohoje



13 Marnitz Boshoff



14 Damian de Allende



15 Nizaam Carr



16 Vincent Koch



17 Rudy Paige



18 Ruan Combrinck



19 Franco Mostert



20 Jaco Kriel



21 Bongi Mbonambi



22 Malcolm Marx



23 Rohan Janse van Rensburg



24 Jamba Ulengo



25 Uzair Cassiem



26 Courtnall Skosan



27 Andries Coetzee



28 Raymond Rhule



29 Dillyn Leyds



30 Ruan Dreyer



31 Curwin Bosch



32 Wilco Louw



33 Warrick Gelant



34 Louis Schreuder



35 Ox Nche



36 Jason Jenkins



37 Travis Ismaiel



38 Akker van der Merwe



39 Marvin Orie



40 Robert du Preez



41 Embrose Papier



42 Aphiwe Dyantyi



43 Sibusiso Nkosi



44 Marco van Staden



45 Ivan van Zyl