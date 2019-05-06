WP boss rushed to hospital after stress-related breakdown

Cape Town - Stress has seemingly got the better of Western Province Rugby CEO Paul Zacks, who had to be rushed to hospital following the Stormers' win over the Bulls earlier this month.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport revealed on Sunday that it was initially feared that Zacks suffered a heart attack at Newlands as he struggled to breathe.

The Stormers' medics immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was treated before being sent for several tests, including an electrocardiogram (ECG).

The tests revealed that Zacks suffered from a severe bout of flu and that his body had "hit the wall". He was discharged on the condition that he takes a couple of days off to stay home and rest.

Zacks' job has been stressful in recent years as he's been involved in a power struggle with WP Rugby president Zelt Marais, who is reportedly pushing for the amateur arm to take complete control of the union's matters.



The franchise is also struggling financially, while there was also discourse among the Stormers coaching staff that Zacks had to deal with.

The Stormers' on-field efforts have hardly helped matters with the team's most recent defeat to the Jaguares their sixth in 11 matches this season, leaving them second from bottom in the South African Conference.

