NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Jaguares too strong for error-ridden Stormers

    2019-05-04 23:29

    Cape Town - The Jaguares were too strong for the Stormers in Buenos Aires on Saturday, securing a 30-25 win to continue their push towards the Super Rugby playoffs. 

    The Stormers found themselves 10-0 down in no time thanks to a try from Pablo Matera in the 3rd minute and then a penalty from flyhalf Domingo Miotti soon afterwards. 

    The visitors, though, hit back with three successive penalties from flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis to make it 10-9 before a second Miotti penalty gave the Jaguares a 13-9 lead at half-time. 

    Du Plessis made it 13-12 with his fourth of the night after the restart, but the Jaguares stretched their lead significantly with a try from Ramiro Moyano on 50 minutes and when Miotti converted, it was 20-12.  

    Du Plessis was then withdrawn from the action as Damian Willemse stepped in at flyhalf in the hope of sparking a comeback. 

    The 20-year-old knocked over a penalty just before the hour mark to make it 20-15, and the match was poised for an intriguing finish going into the last 20 minutes.

    Willemse and Miotti then exchanged another penalty each to make it 23-18. 

    The killer blow for the Stormers came in the 71st minute when outside centre JJ Engelbrecht was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock down when the Jaguares looked certain to score. 

    A penalty try was awarded, and the Stormers looked out of the contest with the scoreboard reading 30-18. 

    A late Seabelo Senatla try and a Willemse conversion gave the Stormers a sniff and they did finish strongest, but in the end they had themselves with too much to do. 

    The Stormers have now won five of their 11 matches in 2019 and stay second bottom of the South African conference. 

    Scorers:

    Jaguares 30 (13)

    Tries: Pablo Matera, Ramiro Moyano, Penalty Try

    Conversions: Domingo Miotti (2)

    Penalties: Miotti (3)

    Stormers 25 (9)

    Try: Seabelo Senatla

    Conversion: Damian Willemse

    Penalties: Jean-Luc du Plessis (4), Willemse (2)

    Teams:

    Jaguares

    15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Matias Moroni, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente (captain), 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Domingo Miotti, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 8 Tomas Lezana, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Agustin Creevy, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

    Substitutes: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Lucio Sordoni, 19 Rodrigo Bruni, 20 Javier Ortega Desio, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 23 Sebastian Cancelliere

    Stormers

    15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Kobus van Dyk, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee , 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

    Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Johan du Toit, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Damian de Allende, 23 Seabelo Senatla

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    As it happened: Jaguares 30-25...
    Bulls survive Waratahs scare to go...
    As it happened: Bulls 28-21 Waratahs
    Thorn defends SIX-card referee Gardner

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 10 May 2019
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Bulls v Crusaders, Loftus Versfeld 19:10
    Saturday, 11 May 2019
    • Highlanders v Jaguares, Forsyth Barr Stadium 07:15
    • Chiefs v Sharks, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Lions v Waratahs, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    Sunday, 12 May 2019
    • Brumbies v Sunwolves, GIO Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby - Week 11

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 11 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     